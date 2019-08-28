Registration for Miss Del Rio pageant closes on Sept. 9. Current contestants said hard work and dedication are the two values they will use to prepare for the upcoming Miss Del Rio pageant, to be held on Oct. 5.
Elsa Reyes, Director of the Miss Del Rio pageant, said there is still a chance for more girls to register for the pageant. Girls still interested in competing are encouraged to register before the cut-off date on Sept. 9.
Practice for the contestants has begun and currently they practice from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Paul Poag Theatre. Reyes said the girls are responsible for practicing their routines during their free time.
Reyes said skills the contestants should keep in mind during practice and at home are to always appear comfortable and confident with who they are, make good eye contact all the time, always smile and stay up to date with current events, locally and nationally, because “you never know what questions the judges may ask.”
All the contestants agreed it will take hard work, dedication and practice to win the crown.
Currently there are three contestants vying for the title of Miss Del Rio; Dorian Guadarrama, Jessica Reyes and Adamary Nataly Morales. Five contestants are currently competing for the title of Miss Del Rio Teen; Tamika Raquel Gonzalez, Leah Makayla Ortiz, Sabrina Williams, Alyssa Fernandez and Laitza Castillo.
The contestants chose to participate for various reasons.
Morales said she did not have the time last year, due to extracurricular activities and work. Now that she graduated from high school, she found the time to participate.
“Ever since I was a little girl I always wanted to compete and I decided to do it my junior year (of high school) and hopefully win the crown,” Ortiz said.
Fernandez and Castillo said they joined the pageant because they wanted to push themselves past their limits and try something new.
“I wanted to be able to inspire other young ladies to join the pageant community,” Williams said. Guadarrama said the pageant opens the contestants up to the community and they learn more of their city.
Gonzalez and Reyes said they wanted to do something out of their comfort zone and gain confidence from this experience.
“This is my 21st year with the Miss
Del Rio pageant and I have seen very shy introverted ladies gain a world of confidence and they become more comfortable with their public speaking,” Reyes said.
Reyes said her goal is to make all contestants better from the first day they walk into the practice. “In my book all these girls are winners just by becoming contestants. It takes a lot of time and discipline to compete,” Reyes said.
Currently the only possible public appearance planned for the contestants is the “Photo Reveal” show. “Last year we set up at Bridal Galleria and did a photo reveal of each of the girls’ head shot … we plan to do the same this year. The event will take place a week prior to the pageant,” Reyes said.
More details of the photo reveal will follow.
Women interested in competing can contact Reyes at (830) 703 0094 or Co-Director Renee Mireles at (830) 719 3242. Both women can also be reached at igncmissdelrio@yahoo.com.
More information on the pageant is available on social media outlets for the IGNC Council, Miss Del Rio and Miss Del Rio Teen as well as on igncdelrio.com.
