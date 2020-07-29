A Precinct 1 truck preps a walking path carved through a section of land south of the Del Rio city limits across Brodbent Avenue from the old San Felipe Cemetery. County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw and his crew are creating a new walking trail on the land.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw and his road crew are working on a new walking trail off Brodbent Avenue near the Calaveras Creek crossing. Wardlaw said the trail should be finished in about a month.
A Precinct 1 truck preps a walking path carved through a section of land south of the Del Rio city limits across Brodbent Avenue from the old San Felipe Cemetery. County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw and his crew are creating a new walking trail on the land.
Contributed photos
Precinct 1 crew members look over preparations for a new walking trail off Brodbent Avenue just south of the Del Rio city limits.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw and his road crew are working on a new walking trail off Brodbent Avenue near the Calaveras Creek crossing. Wardlaw said the trail should be finished in about a month.
Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw and his road crew are creating a new park with a walking trail just south of the Del Rio city limits.
The park, located on the east side of Brodbent Avenue across from the historic San Felipe Cemetery, was carved from an area of hilly brush that was being used as a clandestine dumping ground when Wardlaw took office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.