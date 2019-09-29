The city doesn’t yet have a certified audit for its Fiscal Year 2018-2019, and city council members say they want to know why.
Council members may get some answers Monday during a special noon meeting in council chambers at City Hall.
The city’s lack of a certified audit and some of the problems that might cause was disclosed to Del Rio City Council members Tuesday during a discussion on a resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation.
Councilman Rowland Garza initiated the discussion by asking about the language in the notice regarding about how a portion of those borrowed funds would be used.
Garza’s questions revolved around the portion of the borrowed funds to be used at the city’s landfill and whether the funds would be spent on the landfill itself or on items the city would need if it took over landfill operations from its contractor, Red River Waste Solutions.
“It says improving and repairing the city’s landfill and acquiring and purchasing heavy equipment for the city’s landfill department,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski said, referring to the wording in the notice.
After further discussion of the landfill issue, Anthony Jaso, a representative of the city’s financial advisors, Estrada Hinojosa & Company Inc., broached the subject of the unfinished audit.
“That’s going to be a critical piece for us as we move forward because there is a serious potential for us not to be able to move forward completely in our process. It’s not totally unrealistic to find a team of underwriters that would be apprehensive to agree to market this without audited financials that, at this point, would have been reasonably expected to have been received. Just wanted to throw that out there first before we move forward, before we have you vote on a path forward,” Jaso told the council.
Jaso went over the city’s debt portfolio and the financing for the proposed issuance of the 2019 certificates of obligation.
He said he hoped the process could be followed so he could come back to council on Nov. 12 for it to approve the pricing and the sale of the certificates of obligation.
“If we’re successful in that, we’d anticipate closing on Dec. 12, so we could fund all of these projects by the close of the calendar year,” he said.
“We’ll also be working with (City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez) to hopefully encourage your auditing firm to get that audit out. Again, it’s critical, and in this day and age, considering the regulatory environment that we operate in now, the underwriters get really, really nervous when they’ve got to go and present something to the investing public, and they don’t have certified financials to back them up,” Jaso added.
After further discussion, Garza asked the city manager, “We’re about to approve rates that are going to pre-pay this debt, and if we can’t issue these certificates of obligation, what happens then?”
“If I may update the mayor and council, today city staff had a phone call with the auditors and we’re anticipating and hopeful that it can be ready for the Oct. 3 council meeting,” Wojnowski said.
“But that’s after we’ve already adopted a budget which, we’re establishing our tax rate, our budget, based upon revenues that are going to pay back something we may not be able to borrow,” Garza said.
“I’m hopeful that it will all work out,” the city manager replied.
“What is the hang-up with the auditors, Mr. Wojnowski?” Salgado asked.
“That’s a good question. I’d be grateful if you guys asked them when they come. We’ve tried to follow up several times with them on the audit,” Wojnowski said.
After saying he and other staffers have all tried to follow up with the auditors, Wojnowski added, “Every time they give us a deadline to when they say they’re anticipating or hopeful the target for them to have an audit, we follow up the next day and ask where’s it at (and) how can we help you.”
“We hired this company to complete this audit. You’re telling us we’ve made attempts. This is a very serious problem. We need answers. We don’t need, ‘Well maybe they’re going to be here.’ We need to get them down here so we can have a face-to-face discussion. We’re going to vote on something that we’re not even sure we’re going to be able to borrow this money. What kind of situation is that for the city of Del Rio to be in? Unacceptable, in my book. Totally unacceptable,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
Carranza said he believed the council needed to give direction to the city manager to call the auditors the next morning and “make sure they understand the severity of what they’re doing.”
“We expressed that on the phone with them today ... They’ve had all the information from the city since July,” Wojnowski said.
Carranza asked City Attorney Suzanne West, “Where do we go from here? Do we need your involvement on this to let them know the severity?”
West said she would be glad to speak to the auditors.
The council then voted on the resolution, approving it on a 4-3 vote, with Garza, Councilman Jim De Reus and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda voting against.
After the vote, West said she would be happy to sit in on a phone call with the council’s auditing firm but added it “might be more effective to send a demand-type letter.”
“I think that would carry more weight,” Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said.
“Let’s do whatever we need to do,” Councilwoman Liz Elizalde de Calderon added.
Though the council did not vote, the mayor said, “The recommendation to the city attorney for the letter has been understood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.