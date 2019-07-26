San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District continues construction within various campuses, and plans to finish with some projects before school is back in session.
During Monday’s regular board meeting, San Felipe Del Rio CISD Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga presented the current status on projects occurring throughout the school district.
North Heights Elementary, Dr. Fermin Calderon Elementary, Lonnie Green Elementary, Del Rio Middle School and Del Rio High School are currently undergoing construction or renovation projects to improve the facilities for incoming students.
North Heights is currently undergoing a renovation on the hallway flooring, which Hayenga said, “were coming off the floor.” The cafeteria within the campus also underwent renovation, with the cafeteria ceiling “clouds” fixed, in order to help reduce noise.
Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of the month.
Calderon is undergoing new interior paint and is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Hayenga presented a slideshow of the interior paint project, which was approved by the school district board of trustees on Apr. 15.
Calderon also underwent an external painting project which was completed by the end of May.
Lonnie Green is undergoing a construction project expanding the parking lot area. Hayenga added the project is on track and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
Construction work on the expansion began on June 17, according to Hayenga’s presentation.
The field at Del Rio Middle School is receiving a turf installation and the project is estimated to be complete by the end of the month. Before installation began, board members approved contractor bids on May 20 followed by a project “kick off” meeting and field prep work.
Del Rio High School has four construction projects underway. The 200 wing project in the final phase and is currently waiting on a furniture delivery, which is estimated to arrive on July 29.
The 600 wing at the high school is in the ceiling installation portion of the project and near completion. Hayenga stated the 200 and 600 wings are currently expected to be completed by Aug. 1.
The 400 wing is ahead of schedule, according to Hayenga. Furniture for the wing is expected to be delivered by Dec. 9 and construction should be complete by Jan. 1
The high school’s dining hall renovation is almost complete with the first phase and will begin moving into phase two. Before the construction crew can move on to phase two of the project, they must complete the concrete phase.
Hayenga expected the concrete would arrive by Tuesday and allow the crew to begin work immediately. After the concrete has solidified within 48 hours the construction team will be able to move forward into phase two.
The construction crew will first begin scraping and painting the dining hall ceiling during the second phase. The second phase of the project will also consist of the kiosk installation, dining tables, HVAC, additional lighting and flooring.
The kiosk is estimated to be installed by Aug. 1, the dining tables by Nov. 1, HVAC and additional lighting by Nov. 18 and flooring by Dec. 20.
In the meantime, Hayenga stated to the board members the crew is trying to complete as much of the heavy work before school starts. The crew will clean up the dust and dirt that has accumulated during construction, before students begin walking the hallways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.