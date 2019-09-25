I finally got my camera back from Nikon, and on Saturday, I headed out to make sure everything on it was working the way it was supposed to.
I reached the Rincon Del Diablo just as the sun was beginning to break through the early morning overcast.
A flash of brilliant orange caught my eye just as I stepped from the car. Through my binoculars, the orange resolved itself into the plumage of a male Hooded Oriole perched in a pecan tree just off the roadway. He flew off before I could raise the camera.
I walked slowly along the edges of the Rincon’s meadows, listening to a Couch’s Kingbird calling from its perch across the creek and to the quarrelsome-sounding chatter of two Great Kiskadees.
Much of the activity in the Rincon on Saturday seemed focused on the hanging fruits of the large California fan palm growing near the city’s lift station.
House Finches, the kiskadees and the oriole all landed on the palm’s hanging “ropes,” drooping parts of the palm festooned with clusters of dark berries. The birds fluttered into position to feast on the pulp around the berries.
California fan palms are native to western North America, but not to Texas, and this palm was probably planted here when the Rincon was a residential neighborhood.
Birds were active in other trees scattered around the Rincon as well.
A Blue-gray Gnatcatcher picked its way along the branch of a young pecan, and a Black-crested Titmouse and several family members foraged in an old juniper, another tree that was probably planted here.
I saw some activity in and around an old mesquite tree growing near the city lift station and made my way closer to it.
A pair of Bewick’s Wrens worked around the wide trunk of the tree, and from up in its branches, I heard the distinctive song of a White-eyed Vireo. A female Summer Tanager, easy to identify in all yellow plumage, landed on one of the stout branches of the old tree, checked around for bees and wasps. Finding none, she flew to another tree.
Out in the dry grass beyond the mesquite, small flocks of House Finches and Lesser Goldfinches foraged for seeds.
Young birds hatched earlier this year are mostly on their own now, and within a few weeks, we should be seeing the first of many migrants moving through. Some of them will stop here to rest for a time, and some will stay the winter.
Keep your eyes peeled!
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
