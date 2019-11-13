It’s freezing outside as I write this – literally, the temperature, according to a glance at Weather Underground, is 32 degrees Fahrenheit – and I’m ready for it to be autumn again.
I was happy to head down to the creek on Saturday morning. The sun shone brightly, its light seeming to pour molten gold over trees, bushes and grasses.
Last week, I found an illegal dumpsite in the Rincon. It’s been awhile since someone dumped here, and I was sad to see that the lazy and uncaring were back to their old tricks. This particular dumpsite consisted of some worn-out tires, several car mufflers and other exhaust apparatus, a bicycle frame, shipping materials and various other pieces of household trash.
I had planned to spend at least a little time cleaning up some of the mess on Saturday, but when I got to the Rincon, I had two more dumpsites to contend with.
The second dumpsite, which consisted of two areas on both sides of the dirt road on the north end of the Rincon, looked like someone had cleaned out their home office and included a variety of papers, books, files, photographs, letters and financial and medical paperwork. Scattered amongst this mess were several pieces of flimsy furniture and a variety of the gewgaws people collect.
I called the Del Rio Police Department to report the dumpsite, and DRPD Officer Emmanuel Navarro responded. He initiated a report on the incident, and another officer was sent to the address found on some of the items that had been dumped in the Rincon.
As of Tuesday, the police were still investigating, and I am hoping that some type of action – such as a citation – will derive.
While waiting to meet the responding police officer at the illegal dumpsite, a pair of Long-billed Thrashers caught my attention.
The birds flew into and out of the cane hedge repeatedly, all the while calling loudly to each other.
Finally, one of them took up a position in the bare branches of a chinaberry tree growing on the banks of the creek and began calling repeatedly. Long-billed Thrashers spend most of their time on the ground, scratching in the underbrush for its food, which consists of insects, spiders and berries.
After Officer Navarro left, I wandered along under the pecan trees growing near the creek in this area of the Rincon, stopping to watch a Black-crested Titmouse foraging along an outer branch.
Movement closer to the trunk of the tree caught my eye and when I glassed the bird, I saw that it was a Blue-headed Vireo.
This bird joins Del Rio’s avian lineup every winter, and I’m always happy to see it.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.