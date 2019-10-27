About 25 young cooks prepared a variety of tasty and nutritious dishes from around the globe for the annual Val Verde County 4-H Food Show.
The Val Verde County 4-H Food Show was held Sunday at the Dink Wardlaw Agricultural Complex, 300 E. 17th St., Raquel Rodriguez, county extension agent for family, community and health, said.
Rodriguez said the goal of the Texas 4-H Food & Nutrition Project is “to provide an opportunity for 4-H contestants to highlight their culinary skills while also improving their presentation and interview skills.”
4-Hers participating in the program learn how to make nutritious meals and snacks while also familiarizing themselves with “behaviors that can reduce their risk for chronic disease,” Rodriguez said.
She noted each year the Food Show program has a theme, and this year’s theme was “Food Around the World.”
Locally, participants have been meeting Sundays since mid-September. During Sunday’s event, the local 4-H Food & Nutrition Project leaders, including Michelle Ballard, Rachel Beavan, Dalila Paxton and Leigh Ann Qualia, were recognized. Ballard serves as the project coordinator, and Rodriguez is the project advisor.
Rodriguez said the project’s local junior/teen leaders are Sydney Ballard, Avery Goodson, Mia Paxton, Clarissa Ponce and Paige Qualia.
During Sunday’s food show, participants prepared dishes from four categories, then presented those dishes to judges and were asked questions about ingredients and techniques, Rodriguez said.
“They go into the judges’ room, and they present their dish, and they speak about the dish, why they chose it and what they’ve learned throughout their nutrition project participation,” Rodriguez said.
Dishes, which were selected by each participant, included such offerings as Crazy Cauliflower Pizza, Mediterranean Watermelon Salad, Delicious German Roast Potatoes, Mexican Risotto with Scallops, Yai Yai Rolls and Mini-Chicken Pot Pie.
The event judges were Michael J. Bagley, Rachel Beavan, Regina Cardenas, Adan Cortez, Marlene Fellows and Esme Meza.
The results of the Val Verde County 4-H Food Show follow, and Rodriguez said the first-place winners in each category will advance to district competition in Monahans, Texas, on Nov. 20.
Senior Division
Breads and Cereal
1 - Avery Goodson
2 - Mia Flores
Fruits and Vegetables
1 - Sydney Ballard
Main Dish
1 - Paige Qualia
2 - Clarissa Ponce
Nutritious Snacks
1 - Bess Coggins
Intermediate
Breads and Cereals
1 - Rylee Kahler
2 - Mia Paxton
Fruits and Vegetables
1 - Adora Hostetler
2 - Reed Hunt
Main Dish
1 - Adrian Del Rio
2 - Lillian Zook
Nutritious Snacks
1 - Millicent Plumb
2 - Hailey Billings
3 - Randy Scott
Junior Division
Breads and Cereals
1 - Antonio Scott
2 - Norrin Martinez
Fruits and Vegetables
1 - Remi Sewalt
2 - Tyler Church
3 - Miles Copeland
Main Dish
1 - Kate Klinck
Nutritious Snacks
1 - Caylee Durbin
2 - Juan M. Rodriguez
3 - Emily Paxton
4 - Scarlet Church
