Del Rioans with special needs will be able to enjoy a special night and royalty treatment on Feb. 7. The “Night to Shine” prom is an event for individuals with special needs, physical or other type of disabilities, and a time they get to enjoy.
“We at Hope City Church are so excited to host Night to Shine, sponsored by @TimTebowFoundation on Friday, Feb. 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs,” local organizer Mary Aguilar Hernandez said.
The event was first held in Del Rio last year, with 93 guests attending, Hernandez said.
Del Rioans with special needs, ages 14 and up, can sign up and attend the event as guests.
There is a variety of ways a guest can feel special that night, from walking the red carpet to being crowned king or queen that night, Hernandez said.
A sensory room will also be added to event, for the guests in need of a low key environment, according to Hernandez.
Volunteers will be able to help out at the event and with guests, as “paparazzi,” floaters, kitchen staff and more, according to Hernandez.
There is no limit to the number of volunteers for the event. Del Rioans interested in volunteering must be ages 14 and up, and fill out a registration form, media form and background check, Hernandez said.
If a volunteer is between the ages of 14-18, only parental permission will be needed, she said.
Volunteers, both registered and those interested in registering, will have a mandatory meeting on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at Central Church of Christ, located on 402 West Cantu Rd. Hernandez will have volunteer forms available during the meeting.
Parents of guests with no volunteer form will be escorted to a family room the night of the event. The family room is for the family members who choose not to be volunteers, but would like to stay near the guest, Hernandez said.
A monitor will be placed in the family room, allowing family members to view the crowning and other happenings during the event, Hernandez said.
Night to Shine is a global event and was created by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The purpose of the event is to share the love of God, while doing it the Friday before Valentine’s Day, according to Hernandez.
“We are blessed to be a part of this growing worldwide movement through the local church where thousands of people with special needs will be celebrated, given the royal treatment and reminded of God’s love for them. #NightToShine,” Hernandez said.
The event is an amazing experience, both for the guests and the volunteers, according to Hernandez.
For more information, contact Hernandez at nighttoshine.delriotx@gmail.com or (830) 719 8545.
