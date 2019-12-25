City council members have approved a joint resolution with the cities of Eagle Pass and Laredo for the designation of an extension of Interstate 27 along the Ports-To-Plains Corridor.
The Del Rio City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of the three cities’ joint resolution as part of its consent agenda during Dec. 17 regular meeting. Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made the motion to approve the resolution.
Council members did not discuss the resolution, but background and supporting documentation on the measure were provided by Assistant City Manager Manuel Chavez and included as part of the council’s information packet.
Chavez noted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June signed House Bill 1079 “directing the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to study the possibility of extending Interstate 27 from the northern Panhandle to Laredo.”
“The study is expected to consider the costs and logistical matters associated with extending the four-lane highway. The bill directs TxDOT to establish a Ports-To-Plains Advisory Committee comprised of mayors and county judges along the route to assist with the study,” Chavez wrote.
He said TxDOT has been tasked with submitting the findings from its first efforts to the governor by Jan. 1, 2021.
“An extended Interstate 27 is critical for the economic competitiveness of West Texas,” Chavez wrote.
“The highway currently runs 124 miles between Lubbock and Amarillo. According to the Texas Freight Mobility Plan, ‘By 2040, over 73 percent of Texas’ population and 82 percent of the state’s employment is projected to be located within five miles of an interstate.’
“Texas does not have a major north-south interstate west of Interstate 35. Where Interstate 69 can serve as an alternative for freight moving to the northeast, an extended I-27 can be an I-35 relief route to the northwest,” Chavez added.
The proposed extension of I-27 would connect the “major West Texas population and economic centers” of Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and San Angelo, as well as many other smaller communities, including Del Rio.
“It will cross I-40, I-20 and I-10 and serve three border crossings with Mexico at Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Laredo. An extended I-27 will be a major backbone for the energy industry in Texas, serving top oil and gas producing counties as well as the growing wind energy industry. Furthermore, it will serve the agriculture industry, including many of Texas’ top counties for the production of cotton, cattle, grain, corn, sheep, goats and other commodities,” Chavez wrote.
The resolution approved by the city council, along with the city councils of Eagle Pass and Laredo, serves to support the designation of extending I-27 by Congress and “urges TxDOT to support such a designation,” Chavez said.
The assistant city manager finished his memo by writing, “A future interstate designation will be a significant new economic development tool for communities along the corridor. Manufacturers, warehousing and distribution will be drawn to the new interstate. Travel services businesses such as hotels, truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants, which can have a dramatic impact on small communities will also open. This will create much-needed new jobs and expanded tax base in rural West Texas.”
