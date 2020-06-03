City officials say they make one more effort to find the owner or owners of a vacant south Del Rio home being eyed for demolition.
Members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission discussed the house at 306 Jones St. during their May 27 meeting.
City Planner Janice Pokrant, who is currently serving as the city’s dangerous building official, made a presentation to the commission about the vacant structure.
Pokrant told the commission members the city has determined the main structure on the lot at 306 Jones St., as well as an adjacent cottage, meet four of the five criteria for a dangerous building.
“We have, therefore, determined the buildings to be substandard,” Pokrant said.
She noted the city has not heard from any of the owners of the Jones Street property or their representatives. The owner of the property, according to a report provided to the city by the Val Verde County Appraisal District, is Manuela Bocanegra, in care of Olivia and Fidel Bocanegra of Big Lake, Texas.
Pokrant said in a recent visit to the property, she saw no improvements had been made, and the notice placed on the property had not been disturbed.
“Did you talk to any neighbors?” Commissioner Hector Canales asked.
“No, sir, we did not,” Pokrant said.
“Were there any neighbors around?” Canales asked.
“No sir, there were not, but we could go door-to-door and ask a few of the neighbors if they know anybody connected to this property. I’m not sure if that’s what our dangerous building official would do previously. It’s not a requirement in our code, to have us do that,” Pokrant replied.
“But it would just be a courtesy to the owner,” Canales said.
“And we could do that, yes, sir,” Pokrant said.
“It’s just a suggestion. I know we have to follow protocol, but we’ve got to give them every opportunity,” Canales said, then asked if there were any liens on the property.
Pokrant replied there are several different police reports for calls to the property included in the summary of the property. She also noted electrical service to the property was shut off in 2011.
“I do not see information that there is a lien on the property,” Pokrant said.
After additional discussion, Pokrant told the commission, “We do find that it is a dangerous structure, and it is near the Brown Plaza, and we would like to at least have it secured or demolished.”
Pokrant said she and her staff could go back to the neighborhood before the commission’s next meeting and speak to neighbors about obtaining a possible contact for the property owner.
“Janice, what is your recommendation?” Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez asked.
“I would give them until the next (commission) meeting, on June 24, and if we cannot find an owner, we would recommend moving forward with demolition,” Pokrant replied.
“I’ll make the motion that we hold off on this until our next meeting, to see if we can put a little more effort into trying to find the owners,” Commissioner Tomas Robles said.
Commissioner Jesus Salgado gave the second, and the commission voted unanimously to approve the motion.
