Coming back from the winter break, one of my colleagues came in announcing he was now a Type 2 diabetic. He actually seemed kind of excited about it. However, I was concerned. Did he know the potential impact this could have on his life? Did he know how to effectively manage this new reality? Did he know where to find accurate information and support?
I remember that I was not particularly surprised when I was diagnosed five years ago because my mother was diabetic, too. I did not have the mantra of the Diabetes Task Force running through my psyche (because it had not been created yet) – “Diabetes doesn’t have to happen!” My doctor advised me to count my carbohydrates, increase my physical activity, and take Metformin to bring my blood sugar levels under control. Frankly, I needed to know more.
Fortunately, I happened to see an announcement for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension “Do Well, Be Well” diabetes education series two months after my diagnosis. What I learned there was a literal lifesaver. I actually attended three different series. Thankfully, you can call Raquel Rodriguez at 830-774-7591 to find out about the next series.
But then I got to thinking about all the other newly-diagnosed diabetics as well as long-term diabetics. Where did they get good information when there was no class to attend? As a member of the Community Health Improvement Coalition’s Val Verde-Kinney Cancer Task Force, I knew CHIC could be the answer for diabetes. Voila! The CHIC Diabetes Task Force was created.
The DTF is all about diabetes education and support. Our most effective project is the Diabetes Wellness Support Group which meets at 5:00 on the Last Tuesday of the Month at the County Library. DWSG is open to all who want to learn/share how to live a better life while managing diabetes. I look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones at 5:00 on Tuesday, Jan 28 at the County Library. For more information, you can call me at 830-734-2701.
The newest diabetes education opportunity is the Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s “Diabetes Management” series going on right now on Tuesdays at 5:30? This is another wonderful opportunity to learn. Call Elizabeth Rockey at 830-778-3848 for more information.
I am glad diabetes is being taken seriously here. I hope my colleague takes advantage of one or all of these diabetes education opportunities. I hope some of you do, too.
Speaking of health, here’s Life Story Question #5: Does your family have a history of medical issues?
What should your children know about your family’s medical history? Write a little or a lot, just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
