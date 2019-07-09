Dear Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Del Rio News-Herald and especially Karen Gleason for outstanding coverage of the San Felipe Exes reunion, the dedication of the San Felipe Arch, and rededication of the Loma de la Cruz Cemetery. It is good to see San Felipe take center stage for good cause and as a viable part of this town.
The phenomenal success to all events was due to a community effort that showed support and enthusiasm for a part of Del Rio that has lived and will live as long as the Spirit of San Felipe flows through its people’s veins.
San Felipe and the city of Del Rio hosted several hundred visitors from throughout the United States and as far away as Ireland. Civic and business leaders enthusiastically gave of their time and support to welcome the exes to a reunion that is unique and special to people from San Felipe.
The San Felipe Ex-Students’ association is a part of this community but lives not only to remember the Mustangs and keep alive the Spirit of San Felipe. Every year the organization gives back to this community especially in the form of scholarships to graduating seniors from the local high schools. That is attributed not only to hard work by board members and volunteers, but also to donations from local businesses and families.
There are many people responsible for putting the reunion together and thanks to yours and other local coverage it was showcased to the world. Viva San Fe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.