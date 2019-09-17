City council members Tuesday approved repairs and upgrades to five city facilities.
The Del Rio City Council unanimously approved a resolution to advertise for bids for exterior and interior repairs at the Boys and Girls Club, the Casa de la Cultura’s main building and annex facility, the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility and a building next to the Chihuahua Facility.
The repairs will be paid for by funds borrowed by the city as certificates of obligation in 2017 and 2019, according to information presented to the council by Community Services Director Esme Meza.
Councilman Rowland Garza made the motion to approve the resolution, with Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano giving the second.
Meza’s informational packet to the council included a description of the work to be done at each facility, and Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked if there was also a breakdown of the cost of repairs at each building.
“Is there a list of the dollar amount as to what’s being spent at each one of them?” Salgado asked.
Meza replied there was and noted $30,000 has been budgeted for repairs at each of the facilities, totaling $150,000.
Meza said the repairs being eyed at the main Chihuahua Facility include repairing and painting interior and exterior walls, replacing three interior doors, replacing existing restrooms and fitting toilets and sinks with ADA-compliant fixtures, replacing the existing drinking fountains with ADA compliant fountains, replacing the floor trim and repairing the existing ADA ramp and adding ADA-compliant handrails.
Meza said an additional $30,000 has been budgeted for repairs to a city building adjacent to the Chihuahua Facility. These will include repairing and painting interior and exterior walls, replacing existing ceiling tiles, removing existing carpet and replacing it with new flooring and base trim, replacing existing toilets, urinals and sinks with ADA-compliant fixtures, installing ventilation fans and replacing existing main entry doors and hardware.
She told the council $30,000 had been set aside for the Boys and Girls Club office, where plans are to replace the existing siding and paint exterior walls, to renovate the existing outer restrooms by installing new ADA-compliant toilets, urinals and sinks, and to paint the inside of the restrooms and replace entry doors.
Meza said $30,000 has also been budgeted for the main Casa de la Cultura building and for the Casa annex.
At the main Casa building, she said, the city plans to replace the roof, replace the existing plywood lower portions of the windows with sheet metal, replace all of the existing windows, replace the chainlink fence, repair and paint the interior and exterior walls, replace ceiling tiles, replace interior and exterior lighting and replace existing toilets, urinals and sinks with ADA-compliant fixtures.
An additional $30,000 has been budgeted for repairs at the Casa annex, which will include replacing the frames and hardware on the front entry double doors, replacing the existing toilets, urinals, sinks and drinking fountains with fixtures that are ADA-compliant, constructing an ADA-compliant ramp on the north side of the building, repairing and painting the interior and exterior and repairing the front parapet wall and fascia.
Salgado asked whether the planned repairs would have any effect on the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition’s use of the Chihuahua Facility.
“We would try to make sure that there is minimal impact on them, so once we have that plan in place, we could meet with them and see how we could work that out,” Meza replied.
Salgado also asked about the double wooden doors at the front of the Casa de la Cultura’s main building, wanting to know if the doors are original.
Meza said she did not know, but she would find out.
“I’m thinking that it might be worth preserving those doors somehow,” Salgado said, adding the doors stand as a reminder of all the Casa has been through, including a devastating flood of the San Felipe Creek in 1998 that essentially gutted the building.
The council then unanimously approved the resolution.
