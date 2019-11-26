My Thanksgiving week inventory of “thankful” includes RV travels from my Alpine, Texas home; now where my parents were Winter Texans at Fig Tree RV Resort in Harlingen. Yes, I miss the wilderness of the Big Bend, but the RV needs repairs more available in the Valley.
I’m thankful for Alicia. We’d last been here six years ago. However, she returned last December assisting the blessed humanitarian work of the Angry Tias and Abuelas helping people harmed by Trump policies.
We attended a Pow-Wow, concert honoring veterans, Tex-Mex Cooking talk at the Museum of South Texas History, Market Days in Benito and Harlingen, drove where South Padre sand ends the road, obtained my first hearing aids at Costco and enjoyed some of the area’s excellent restaurants.
Important was reconnecting with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Hidalgo County where I spoke Nov. 24. Every church needs a sermon about good and evil from time to time.
I’m thankful for Donald Trump. He’s been the catalyst ending our political lethargy. UUism informs: “We can either enable (or ignore) the evil around us, or we can help overcome it.”
And I’m thankful for Texas papers publishing my letters concerning these important issues. Our nation is finding its moral bearings once again. Americans have begun reclaiming our political power while ending the ravages of Trumpism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.