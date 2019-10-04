For all this talk about freedoms and love of country, the one thing this county has been notorious for is a lack of turnout when it comes to elections.
History doesn’t lie. Val Verde County’s voter turnout rate has been less than spectacular. According to the office of the Texas Secretary of State, 28,288 people were registered to vote in this county in 2018. Of that amount, 11,652 actually cast a ballot. That’s 41 percent.
In 2016, the percentage was 48.67 percent. We actually had fewer persons registered to vote, but nearly 2,000 more people cast a ballot that year.
In 2014, just five years ago, the percentage was a dismal 30.71 percent. Fewer than 8,200 people cast a ballot in those elections.
In the past 20 years, the percentage of registered people voting has never eclipsed 50 percent. That 48.67 percentage in 2016 was the closest we got. The lowest percentage in that span was recorded in 2010 when just 25.71 percent of people turned out to vote. A total of 27,801 people were registered to vote in the county and just 7,148 people actually voted. That included a measly 14.40 percent that cast their ballot in early voting.
Monday is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the state amendment election in November. It’s also the last day to register to vote if you want to cast a ballot in local and county elections, including the school bond election.
If you’re at least 18 years of age and meet all the requirements to vote, what’s stopping you? You want to speak out about the problems with the city council or county commissioners or school board but aren’t registered to vote? Well then here’s your chance to take that first step to put your money where your mouth is.
I’m not here to tell you how to vote. That’s not my job. However, if all those people who talk nonsense in the community or anonymously online want to actually make a difference, then it’s time to put up or shut up.
Step one is registering. That’s the easy part.
You can go online and visit votetexas.gov and learn all you need to know about becoming a registered voter, or you can visit the Val Verde County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, 309 Mill St., and handle it in person. You don’t have to wait until Monday to do so. If you’ve got some time today, head on over and get it done!
Remember, your voter registration is for local, county, state and national elections. It’s a simple card, but it’s the best way you can make your voice heard in matters that should be important to you.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
