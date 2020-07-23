The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is reminding parents to have their children’s vaccination records up-to-date before the start of the school year.
Per the Texas Department of Health Services, children in kindergarten through 12th grade must have the minimum requirement of immunizations prior to entry, attendance or transfer to a public or private elementary or secondary school in the state.
The minimum amount of immunization doses varies by the type of vaccine and student grade level. The required vaccines are for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, varicella, meningococcal and hepatitis A.
“All immunizations must be completed by the first date of attendance. The law requires that students be fully vaccinated against the specified diseases,” the state health services said.
An exemption from the vaccines is possible, if certain criteria is met.
According to the state health services, a physician may write a medical exemption in which it is clearly stated a person has a medical reason that exists and prevents the person from receiving certain vaccines, and if a parent or guardian chooses an exemption due “reasons of conscience, including religious belief.”
Del Rioans looking to apply for an exemption, due to reasons of conscience or religious beliefs, can find instructions for requesting an official exemption affidavit through the state health department’s website via dshs.texas.gov/immunize/schoo/exemption.aspx.
Both a medical exemption and the form must be completed and submitted to the school district.
The Department of State Health Services is granted authority to set immunization requirements by Texas Education Code, Chapter 38.
