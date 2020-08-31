San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced the 2020 principals of the year last week, during an online meeting with Superintendent of School Carlos Rios, the school district said Sunday.
North Heights Elementary School Principal Maytte Soliz was named Elementary Principal of the Year, and Del Rio Middle School Principal Cynthia Salas at was named Secondary Principal of the Year. They received the news during their weekly principal’s meeting via Zoom with Rios.
