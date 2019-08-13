Dear Brian,
Thank you for your editorial of Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Thank you for not waxing about politics.
Your best bet is to stay away from politics because whatever you say 50 percent of the people are not going to like it.
Thanks for the article about The Upstagers and Colin Montgomery. It was interesting and encouraging.
I am not a member of The Upstagers and I don’t know Colin Montgomery, but I have enjoyed being entertained by The Upstagers since the 70s.
When I first moved here in the 70s I was looking for things to do in Del Rio and I went to see Arsenic and Old Lace at the Little Theatre put on by the (newly formed) Upstagers.
Good editorial.
Thanks.
Pat Bowers CPA
Del Rio, Texas
