Brown Plaza Association crowned Tuesday night a new Miss Cinco de Mayo and Mrs. Cinco de Mayo, keeping some semblance of tradition as this year’s activities and celebratory events were canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.
Valeria Carmona, daughter of Marcos Carmona and Valeria Carmona, was crowned the 2020-2021 Miss Cinco de Mayo, while Lolis Zylka was crowned as the 2020-2021 Mrs. Cinco de Mayo. Both women were crowned at the Historical Brown Plaza on Tuesday night, with Brown Plaza Association members keeping social distance in order to celebrate the occasion.
This year’s crowning was different, as contestants for the Miss Cinco de Mayo crown were not presented on a stage for the audience, but rather each contestant submitted an essay prior to the coronation. Carmona was awarded the title after submitting an essay in which she explained how her struggles and successes help her connect with the holiday.
Brown Plaza Association President Roland Andrade explained Zylka’s work as a parental aid at Blended Academy and her assistance with the community’s youth showcased her dedication to Del Rio, and made her a deserving candidate of the title.
Zylka is the third woman to receive the title of Mrs. Cinco de Mayo in Brown Plaza history. Both queens were presented with flowers by 2019-2020 Miss 16 de Septiembre Kayla Guerra and 2019-2020 Mini Miss Elvira Almaguer.
Brown Plaza Association President Roland Andrade explained while vendors, performances and the parade will not happen this year, the coronation was meant as a sign of celebration for Del Rioans.
Andrade shared an optimistic view with the community during a live stream on Monday, and wishes Del Rioans stay safe until everyone can come together for next year’s celebrations.
