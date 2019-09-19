Citizens learned about birds of prey that live in the local area and how each one contributes to the ecosystem, during the Birds of Prey program, at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez Jr. Amphitheater on Tuesday afternoon.
The presentation was open to the public and hosted by Amistad National Recreation Area and the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District. Last Chance Forever, The Bird of Prey Conservancy from San Antonio with the mission of helping orphaned, sick or injured birds of prey, featured live birds during the presentation.
The entire goal of the conservancy is to get the birds reattached to the wild.
The program was well-received by the community and attendees witnessed a bay-winged hawk, a merlin falcon, a great horned owl, two screech owls, a black vulture and a golden eagle. Each bird is currently being rehabilitated by the program.
Attendees were advised by the speakers to remain seated, not run down the aisles and to not make loud noises, as they would be considered a threat by the birds and it would frighten the animals. Those that took small animals to the event were advised to hold the animals closely, as the pets could be placed in a prey situation during the presentation.
The conservancy provides veterinary care to the birds and releases them to the wild once they are ready. The conservancy treats the birds, also known as raptors, as wild animals. This is due in part to prevent imprinting on the birds.
When a bird is imprinted upon by a human, it will struggle to adapt to living in the wild and rely on humans for survival.
The great horned owl presented to the public was imprinted on by a human couple that tried to raise it. The speaker said that due to this the owl still cries for a parent, even though it is 10 years old and should be well-adjusted to adulthood at this point.
The screech owls were presented as a pair and their coloring was explained to be a factor of genetics. Similar to a dominant gene like brown eyes, gray coloring is common in screech owls, while the red coloring is a recessive gene like blue eyes.
The golden eagle is one of the largest birds in the Texas region and can be identified for the golden flecks it has in the neck area. Attendees learned about the benefits each bird provides to the local ecosystem and how the environment can be negatively impacted if the species were entirely removed.
After the presentation, children and adults asked the presenters more questions regarding the birds. The conservancy and recreation area also presented the program to third grade students from Del Rio, Brackettville and Comstock.
