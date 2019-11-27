Let’s not forget the real reason we celebrate Thanksgiving. In 1621, only 53 Pilgrims survived to celebrate the “First Thanksgiving.” This feast lasted three days, it was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims.
Many of the Pilgrims did not survived the treacherous journey as they sailed from England to America.
The reason they left England was to have the rights to exercise their religious freedom. This event date stamps that our nation is and was built on the truth, that we are: “One Nation Under God.”
The Thanksgiving holiday began, as the name implies, when the Pilgrims gave thanks and gratitude to God, to their family and friends, the Native Americans, who helped in their survival and the bountiful harvest they reaped that season.
This is a good time to reflect on the spiritual and mental health benefits of gratitude and being thankful. So, what is the difference between gratitude and thankfulness? Thankfulness refers to expression while gratitude is a state of being. Gratitude comes from the heart. While sitting at the dinner table across from family and friends this Thanksgiving, you will be glad that they found time to be with you. You are thankful for their presence in your life and you are happy that everything has been well with them since the last celebration. However, gratitude goes way deeper than that. It is a state of being, where you feel a sense of appreciation coming from deep within you from your heart. Gratitude helps us deepen our relationships, to be more kinder and loving.
Acts of thankfulness last a moment while gratitude is a way of life. During Thanksgiving, we get attuned to the presence of others in our lives. We express our fondness of family and friends, and embrace their gestures of love and affection. The gestures we extend are a sign of thankfulness. Gratefulness is essentially a way of life and a mind-set which entails staying aware of our divine connection to others. It reminds me of God’s great love for us. The Bible states, “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” For this I am forever grateful!
It is easy to go out to the store and say something nice to an attendant or fellow shopper for one thing or another. This is a sign of thankfulness for something they have done for you. You are saying thank you to a stranger, but beyond that, there are no ties. Gratitude is the manifestation of love, devotion and commitment towards those who mean the world to you. It encompasses shared experiences, shared love and an understanding that we are divinely connected by our Creator for His purpose.
The very nature of gratitude is to focus on others. In this regard, gratitude practice can be better than self-esteem therapy. Self-esteem therapy focuses the individual back on themselves: I’m smart, I look good, I can succeed. Research has proven that the attitude of gratitude is a miracle remedy to improve our health, longevity, relationships, careers and more!
As we celebrate this special day, I would challenge you to check your gratitude gauge! I am forever grateful for the joy and happiness my family and friends brings into life, this include you!
Have a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving,
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
