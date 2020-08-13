The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will present updates on technology for the upcoming school year during a regular board meeting.
The school district will present a report to the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees for the current status of technology devices and connectivity deployment during the meeting on Monday. The meeting will be held via online conference at 6 p.m.
