Del Rio’s Nutrition and Social Services for the Elderly provides a lifeline to the city’s elderly residents and use of those services has doubled during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Josie Balderas, nutrition director for the Nutrition and Social Services for the Elderly, has worked for the city of Del Rio for 28 years. She spoke to the Del Rio News-Herald about the program in a recent interview.
“The department was set up to provide meals for the elderly, both here at the (Joe Ramos) Center and at home. We also do transportation for those that couldn’t come to our center to eat, and we do take people grocery shopping or to their doctors’ appointments,” Balderas said.
Balderas said the nutrition program served about 250 clients at the start of 2020, with about 75 clients who regularly came to the Joe Ramos Center for food and fellowship.
“The rest were home delivery clients, which was about 175 clients,” she said.
Balderas said the Joe Ramos Center became a social hub for the program’s clients.
“They’d come and play bingo. They play pool. They draw, they play dominoes, or they’d dance around. This was all from the morning until the time they went home,” Balderas said.
She noted the center’s cadre of aging pool players would start arriving as soon as the center, with other clients arriving soon after, she said.
“By 9 o’clock, we’d have the majority of the bingo players already playing lotería,” Balderas said.
Meals for clients were prepared in the Joe Ramos Center kitchen.
Balderas said those who came to the center were fed a noon meal, and a noon meal was also delivered to homebound clients.
“Here they’d make friends. They had little groups of retired teachers. We had groups of people who had met at doctor’s offices, and they’d invite others back to the center with them, so the new people started coming, and that’s really how a lot of people came here first, is through word of mouth from other participants: ‘Hey, how come you don’t come to our place here?’ Some of them called it “The Club,” Balderas said.
There were groups of women who gathered to play pool or lotería, a bingo-like board game popular in Mexico.
“When I first started, I know that the men said they didn’t like to play lotería because they said it was a lady thing, but now everybody plays it,” Balderas said with a laugh.
Balderas and her staff go all-out on special holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“This year on Valentine’s Day, before everything got messy, they really enjoyed what we had here. We had a noon dance for them, we had a DJ, we brought cake, we had a dance contest, and believe it or not, it seemed like it was nighttime, even though it was mid-day, and they were all dancing, from the minute the DJ started playing until the last person stopped,” Balderas said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Nutrition and Social Services Department served clients ages 60 and older, Balderas said.
Balderas agreed the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for her and her staff.
“First we were notified that we had to start having less people in the center, so right before that happened, we started letting people know there was going to be a change, and everybody was asking us. ‘What’s going to happen? Are they going to shut you down? What are we going to do?’ I told them not to worry about it, that we were taking care of it and that we would let them know,” Balderas said.
She said the Joe Ramos Center shut its doors to its elderly clients on March 16.
“We notified everyone, and told them, ‘As of tomorrow, you’re going to have to stay at home,’ so on March 16, when everyone came in, I told them what was going to happen. I told them that all of them would still be getting their meals, you just have to sign up with us, make sure we have your current address and your current phone number because we’re going to start doing the meal deliveries,” Balderas said.
“A couple of them said they were going to be fine, that they weren’t going to need the service because they thought it was only going to be a couple of days,” she added.
Balderas said the most common reaction to her news that the center would be closing was disbelief.
“‘What are we going to do at home?’ That was their first question. ‘What are we going to do? We’re not going to be able to come play pool. We’re not going to be able to see each other. We’re not going to be able to play lotería. What are we going to do at home?’ Those were the majority of the questions that we got,” Balderas said.
Balderas said she and her staff did their best to allay their clients’ fears.
“I told them they would be seeing the drivers every day. I told them if they needed to call me, they could. I told them we would be here for whatever they needed. I said this was for their own safety and everyone else’s. I said, ‘You’re going to be home. You’re going to be safe.’ I asked them, please, please don’t leave your homes. Stay there,” she said.
Several days after the center shut down, though, clients were still wandering by, hoping it was open.
“I had to tell them that this was until further notice. Especially the men who love to come and play pool. They said, ‘But we just want to play,’ and I’d have to tell them I was so sorry. I told them to go home, work in their yards, plant some flowers, something, but you guys need to stay away,” she said.
Overnight, the center transitioned from a hub of social activities for the area’s elderly, to a hub of food preparation, packaging and delivery.
Balderas said the center’s food preparation staff arrives about 6 a.m. on weekdays and begin cooking.
“They start prepping the food, making the fruit bowls. They made sure they had enough for the 503 plates that were going to be delivered today, and we’re still adding people,” Balderas said.
The meals prepared at the center, then prepped for delivery.
“All our meals are approved by a dietitian because that’s a state requirement, so on a normal day, we do have beef macaroni, we have oven-fried fish, we have chili con carne, we have chicken tacos, we have tuna salad. That’s one week’s menu, right there. Then we put veggies, bread, fruit and always some mile, 1% milk,” Balderas said.
“That’s every single day, Monday through Friday,” she added.
The center only has two cooks, a head cook and a cook. Soledad Cardenas is the head cook, and Molly Cirilo is the cook.
Once the food is prepared, it is portioned onto disposable trays and sealed in plastic.
“At 10 a.m., the drivers start going out to do the deliveries,” Balderas said.
During the COVID-19 crisis, while the Joe Ramos Center is shut down, Balderas said she has received help from other city departments and staff.
“We’re so grateful for the help. We had all these guys come in to help us, and we just gave them little routes, and they’ve been so, so helpful, because we only have two drivers,” she said.
Before March 16, the center staff prepared about 250 meals every weekday, Balderas said.
Now that number has more than doubled, she said.
“Right now, we have a total of 12 routes out there, when originally, it was just two,” Balderas said.
She said the meals are hand delivered to each client.
“The drivers are wearing gloves and masks, and the meal itself is sealed. Nothing has to be touched by anyone until it gets to the client and is opened,” Balderas said.
“We’ve also had some people tell us just to place the meal on a little table outside their front door, and that’s what they’ll do,” she said.
“Most of our clients tell us they’re very glad we’re bringing them the meal, so they don’t have to cook, and it’s one meal they don’t have to worry about,” she added.
Several weeks ago, the Del Rio City Council voted to make the program more inclusive, opening it to Del Rioans ages 55 to 59.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve added another 200 clients and counting,” Balderas said.
Balderas said her biggest challenges during the COVID-19 crisis have been paperwork related.
“It’s at the end of the month, when I have to do my reports, I’m able to separate all my different programs, because it’s not just one. We get Title 3 funding, which is through Middle Rio Grande, the state, and then we have our Title 20, which is for home-delivered meals only, and that’s straight from the state, and we also have our Title 19 funding, and that’s also state funds, and we have Texas Department of Agriculture funding, because some of our clients fall under that, and then we have our local funding,” Balderas said.
Balderas said the city spends about $180,000 a year on the program.
She said after the COVID-19 crisis hit, the Nutrition and Social Services program received $69,000 in additional funding through Middle Rio Grande.
“That’s how we were able to add all these extra meals,” she said.
Balderas said she wants the program’s clients to know she is eager to have them back.
“I want our elderly to make sure they know we are still thinking of them, and for them to stay safe. We’re waiting here for them, for the day when they’re able to come back,” she said.
Balderas said she doesn’t think it will take much effort to restart operations at the center.
“It’s just opening the doors. I think they’re all ready for us to give them a call and say we’re open again, and I’m sure the majority of them are going to be more than ready for that. Pool tables are still here, and we’ll get back to normal,” Balderas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.