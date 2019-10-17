The Republican Party was created in 1854 with its very first party platform in 1856 promising to outlaw slavery and polygamy in America.
These twin relics were spreading westward, and feared to become a permanent part of American life. Polygamy, marriage of one man to multiple wives, devalued women, making them kind of property rather than an equal partner.
In 1862 the Republicans passed the Morrill Anti-Bigamy Act protecting women. The owners literally owned the slaves as personal property to use, abuse, sell, buy or trade as personal property as one would discord a used automobile.
Democrats were so opposed to Republican anti-slavery stance that in 1860, just six weeks into Abraham Lincoln’s administration, Democrat South Carolina seceded from the union followed by our bloodiest war ever. It led to passage by the Republicans of the 13th Amendment, freeing the slaves, the 14th Amendment giving them citizenship, and the 15th Amendment giving them the vote.
In 1870 the first Black Congressman and Senator were sworn in as Republicans. Every Black in Congress was Republican, including the first Black woman until 1935, and only Blacks held Republican Senate seats until 1979. The first Hispanic female member of Congress was a Republican, the first Governor and Senator were also Republicans.
In 1920, after 52 years of Democrat opposition, the 19th Amendment was ratified which pressured anti-Black Democrat Woodrow Wilson to protect Women’s rights. Only 41 percent of Senate Democrats voted for women suffrage while 91 percent of the Republican House and 82 percent of the Senate did. It looks as if the Republicans were “Woke” long before the Democrats.
In the 1920s Republican President Calvin Coolidge declared the rights of Blacks are “Just as sacred as those of any other citizen.” By contrast, when legendary sprinter Jessie Owens, a staunch Republican, won four goal medals in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he was snubbed by Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt. He only invited the white winners to the White House.
Two decades later Republican president Dwight Eisenhower sent the 101st Airborne Division to escort students into Little Rock Central High School when Democrat Governor Orval Faubus refused to honor a federal court order to integrate public schools.
The Civil Rights Act of 1960, outlawing poll tax and other measures designed to keep Blacks from voting was filibustered by 18 Democrats for 125 hours before passage. Not a single Republican voted against passage just as no Republican ever voted against freeing the slaves.
The 1964 Civil Rights Act survived a Democrat filibuster, passing thanks to Republican support.
Then Lyndon Johnson said, “I’ll have all them n--s voting Democrat for 100 years.” Rather than accept them as equals, preparing them for success in upgraded schools, he doomed them to poverty with soul-destroying free stuff. He destroyed families by incentivizing more money for single mothers over rewarding strong family units, with illegitimate birth rates soaring, and loving, caring fathers receding.
One has to look past pages of liberal Google propaganda before finding a new Rasmussen poll revealing that 36 percent of Black voters are now supporting Trump as opposed to the 8 percent who voted for him against Hillary. Trump is a Republican understanding that Blacks are just as capable with dreams of opportunities in dignity over the indignity of government dependency.
Secretary of HUD, legendary Neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson growing up in a single household with a genius, hard-working loving mother knew exactly how to operate on that problem. They set up opportunity zones in the forever neglected ghettos of the cold north, and warmed up never before employed hopelessness with opportunities in pride. They help set up small businesses in the center of the inner city with private and HUD assistance. They respected them enough to think they could. They planted seeds of optimism, and watched it grow beyond expectations as work is the “woke” thing replacing yesterday’s hopeless dependency.
Constance Owens, a beautiful young lady played a great role, and would make a great president. She says, “It’s liberal policies that have infested our inner-cities destroying our youth that is driving up gun violence. You see 60 people slaughtered in Chicago and Baltimore, and no one talks about it, because liberal policies are the problem.”
As the desperate media works tirelessly to destroy Trump, just remember that he cares enough to have record low minority unemployment. Even better economic times are coming, because of correct policies of love over disrespect, and justice is coming, perhaps even for Hillary Clinton who never really cared.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
(1) comment
And the wise citizens of this country say AMEN!!
