Having suffered from one of the most contagious diseases known to mankind, a former Del Rioan shared her road to recovery from COVID-19, and how the medical treatment led San Antonio doctors to discover underlying heart issues.
Michelle Rodriguez was born and raised in Del Rio, and still considers Del Rio her home despite moving to San Antonio almost a decade ago. “I loved my little town,” she said.
Rodriguez never expected to contract the virus. Now, once recovered from it, she hopes her story can help others navigate through this terrible experience.
“It’s an unforgiving disease,” she said in a phone interview Thursday, while she is still at Methodist Hospital, in San Antonio.
Rodriguez recalled six months ago she was on the dance floor with her high school classmates celebrating their 40th class reunion, now she hopes for a new sense of normalcy after she’s allowed to go home.
As of Thursday, Rodriguez was hoping to be released from the hospital by the weekend. Rodriguez is diabetic and until her hospitalization she was unaware of underlying heart problems.
People with diabetes are more likely to develop infections, as high blood sugar levels can weaken a person’s immune system, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Throughout Rodriguez’s treatment, her family was unable to visit and she had to fight the battle by herself. “It’s been difficult. I’ve gone through this alone,” Rodriguez said.
“April has been a different month. I’ll never forget April 2020,” Rodriguez said. She added she’s received many positive comments and support online, after sharing her vulnerabilities to others.
The support and positive energy from others has helped Rodriguez to remain strong throughout this entire situation.
“I’ve been through some pretty dark moments by myself,” Rodriguez said. At the same time, Rodriguez is considered a pioneer by medical staff, as she is the first person to undergo heart surgery after recovering from COVID-19.
Now Rodriguez and her family are seeking help from the community, as the cost of her treatment has reached approximately $260,000.
She expects her medical bills to increase even more. While she admits she is not tech-savvy, her children created an online fundraiser to financially help her.
Rodriguez’s fundraiser can be found through the direct link gofundme.com/f/iheartcovid or on gofundme.com as “Mom, COVID-19 & Quadruple Bypass Surgery Survivor.”
Rodriguez first lost her sense of taste and smell on Apr. 1, and asked her doctor that she be tested for the virus. At the time, loss of taste and smell were not known symptoms of the virus thus she was not tested.
Rodriguez also experienced fatigue and chills. On Apr. 10, Rodriguez’s sense of taste returned but not her sense of smell.
Rodriguez and her family self-quarantined. Leading up to Easter Sunday, Apr. 12, they decided to celebrate in a different matter instead of a large gathering, she stayed at home with her puppy.
The following day, Apr. 13, Rodriguez felt “completely broken,” almost as if her body had been hit by a freight truck. Once again, she called her doctor and asked to be tested for the virus.
Rodriguez told her doctor she had a temperature of 101 degrees Fahrenheit and couldn’t move. Her doctor sent her to a drive-thru testing site and let her know she would receive results within three to five days.
According to Rodriguez, less than 24 hours after testing she was notified she tested positive for the virus.
Rodriguez remained in self-quarantine until Apr. 20, when she was told to retest at Methodist Hospital, in case her condition remained the same.
While she did retest negative, doctors wanted a computed tomography scan, also known as a CT scan, as there was something that did not look right, Rodriguez said.
The CT scan results showed the virus damaged her heart and approximately 90 percent of her arteries were clogged.
On Apr. 23, doctors recommended a quadruple bypass surgery. The surgery was done in order for her to have a better life, Rodriguez said, and added she never expected to undergo a bypass surgery until much later in life.
The surgery was a success, but she was recently taken back due to internal bleeding in the heart and a collapsed lung.
Up until Thursday, Rodriguez retested three times and each time her results were negative for COVID-19. She was released from the intensive care unit on Apr. 29, and is trying to stabilize her oxygen levels.
Rodriguez does not wish the virus on anyone, as it has changed her life in ways she did not expect anytime soon. “Even though the world stops and takes a breath, we’re still moving,” Rodriguez said.
