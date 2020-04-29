A Del Rio High School graduate is on the front lines of one of the busiest hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being in the medical field has always been a dream for Dr. Rene Bermea Jr., a 2008 graduate of Del Rio High School. His desire to help others as a doctor stemmed from watching his youngest sister in her struggles to fight a variety of ailments during her youth.
Now, Bermea, the son of Lena and Rene Bermea, is a physician working in the medical intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. In a recent article published by the Notre Dame Alumni Association as part of its “Be The Light” series, Bermea, a 2020 graduate of The University of Notre Dame, describes what he does as taking care of some of Boston’s sickest patients with COVID-19.
“These include those who require mechanical ventilation and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which essentially serves as an artificial lung. I have the privilege of working with outstanding resident physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and pharmacists. My fellow healthcare workers and I are saving lives each and every day in the ICU,” Bermea was quoted as saying in the article.
Because of the high number of patients Bermea deals with, his days of work have been many. He’s working 12-hour days with only two days off every 14 days, but the work he’s doing is saving lives, and that’s more important to him then rest.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here in the ICU, taking care of people,” Bermea said via text message Monday.
Bermea graduated third in his class from Del Rio High School. He attended Notre Dame and graduated from there in 2012 with a double major in biochemistry and philosophy. From there, Bermea attended medical school at the University of Chicago, graduating in 2016, and eventually completed his residency in internal medical at the same school in 2019.
He found his way to Boston shortly thereafter when he began his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Harvard.
“I’m going to sub sub specialize in lung transplant medicine and transplant immunology and mechanisms of rejection,” Bermea said. “Ultimately, I’m going to be a lung transplant physician and a medical scientist who runs my own laboratory.”
Bermea explained that most of his work will be done in a lab and that much of his time is spent doing research. He said it’s not the doctor’s life many people think of.
“I’ve published some scientific research papers along the way,” Bermea said.
Writing has always been a passion for Bermea. Some longtime readers of the Del Rio News-Herald may remember Bermea’s work as an intern for the newspaper from 2007 to 2009. Included in his work was a weekly column about video games which he called “Joysticks & Buttons.”
“If I wasn’t a doctor, I would be a journalist. Everyone close to me knows that. But I’m glad I get to take care of the sickest patients, especially now,” Bermea said.
Despite his lifesaving work and the recognition it’s received, Bermea said he always tries to remain humble and reserved. He said it’s a lesson he learned from his father, who was also his coach when he was younger.
“My dad always told me to ‘do the talking on the field’ because football references,” Bermea said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.