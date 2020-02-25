As Ronald Reagan would say, you go again. And there you go again, making it sound as if religious people are somehow deprived of their religious practices.
I don’t see how? Look at all the churches in Buzzard. If you can’t get them full, whose fault is it?
The American Founders left religion out of the Constitution and God out of government. And the only reference to God in the Declaration of Independence was at the end where they allude to “the Supreme Judge of the world that he may find favor with what they are about to do.” But they did not wait for an answer from the Supreme Judge, they went ahead with their work, lucky for us all. Evidently God had been okay with kings and queens lording it over the people.
The local Republican columnist in a recent letter blames the Democrats for creating poverty and dependence on government.
Hold your horses, mister!
Poverty is thing of the world. It has always been. The ancients alluded to “manna” from heaven because they thought honeycombs were very savory stuff.
Were these people lazy, dependent on God for their eats? Why didn’t they plant gardens? Eat a camel or two?
Bums have always been around. And they exist in all groups.
In my letters, I do not specifically refer to a particular group, and the poor everywhere work. My argument is wages, and I don’t expect equal pay across the board. That’s nonsense. But the minimum wage never.
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, when asked if he had first-hand knowledge of Trump on the phone with Ukraine President Zelensky, laughed and responded: “Wait till you read chapter 14 in my book.”
Bolton is a diehard conservative and would not criticize an alleged conservative president, unless he had reason to. Like he has discovered that Trump is as phony as a three-dollar bill.
The pompous, mean as a junkyard dog Republican Senator Lindsay Graham is up in arms over his golf partner Trump’s idea to remove U.S. troops out of Africa, and has “threatened to make life like hell” for Defense Secretary Esper.
Republicans bickering amongst themselves. I love it! It is entertaining.
And in an evil sort of way keeps up with the cost of everything. Five or six dollars above the minimum wage would not be a burden on business, in particular when the local columnist writes such a glowing report on the state of the economy.
Sixty-one percent of the voters say things are good. But 45% are mostly in small towns in the Midwest like Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, etc.
The Founders of this country never intended for everyone to vote and did not even include a right to vote in the Constitution. Instead they let voting default to the states which erected their own barriers to the ballot. As such, the right to vote has expanded and contracted over time.
There remain efforts to restrict access to the ballot, particularly for black and brown people in this country.
Furthermore, big money from corporations and candidates themselves (witness Mike Bloomberg and James Steyer) is corrupting the process, according to New York columnist Charles Blow.
Bloomberg and Steyer are running as Democrats, but they are neither Democrats nor Republicans, they just want to run things, and make a mess of them like Donald Trump.
Trump recently went into a rage due to a sentencing proposal by prosecutors for a man who was found guilty of fraud, lying to a congressional panel, and threatening a witness. Trump in defense of his crony Roger Stone bad-mouthed the prosecutors, Congress, and the chief judge saying the proposed sentence was excessive. And I repeat, Trump is a lunatic with dictator instincts.
Trump is entertaining too. For example, he has been bragging on his choice for attorney general until recently when Attorney General Bill Barr went public to say that Trump’s public comments kept him from doing his job in an appropriate manner.
Trump went into a range and said he would make public comments if he felt like it.
What is this? Is the honeymoon over?
Bill Barr will still be kissing Trump’s big butt; he just doesn’t want Trump to spill the beans ahead of him.
The President of the United States has no business coming out in favor of a convicted liar calling for a reduction in his sentence.
In a democracy, presidents do not make law nor interfere with the courts or prosecutors.
That’s why there are defense lawyers.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
