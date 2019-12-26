Christopher Zamarripa, 46, was sentenced in San Antonio to 460 months in federal prison for cyberstalking and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, announced Dec. 19.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery also ordered that Zamarripa be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life after completing his prison term.
On Aug. 15, 2019, Zamarripa pleaded guilty to 10 counts of cyberstalking and one count of possession of child pornography. According to court records, Zamarripa caused substantial emotional distress to his victims by altering photographs of their faces he downloaded from the Internet and placing them onto photographs of bodies engaged in explicit sexual activities, which he then uploaded to online pornographic websites, prosecutors said.
Zamarripa also uploaded to the same online pornographic websites unaltered images of two child victims, prosecutors said.
On Aug. 22, 2017, Kerr County sheriff’s deputies seized Zamarripa’s laptop computer. A subsequent forensics analysis of the laptop revealed the presence of child pornography, prosecutors said.
Zamarripa has remained in custody since his arrest by FBI agents on May 20, 2019.
This investigation was conducted by the FBI in San Antonio and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bettina Richardson prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.