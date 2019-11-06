U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station apprehended a group of 15 individuals, discovering a handgun in one of the illegal aliens’ backpacks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“Illegal aliens possessing a weapon pose great risks to our agents and our communities,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said. “We have seen how dangerous encounters with armed individuals can be for agents. Thankfully, this incident did not become violent.”
On Nov. 1, agents encountered a group of six men, five women, and four juveniles, all of them were Honduran nationals, except for one woman whom was a Mexican national, and all of them were illegally in the U.S., near Brackettville, the agency said.
While searching the area, agents discovered a backpack, containing a .22-caliber revolver. The backpack was determined to belong to a 46-year-old Honduran man.
During processing, at the Brackettville Station, record checks revealed that the man had two previous deportations in 2006 and 2007. He faces a charge of United States Title 8, Section 922 G-5 - illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is part of the Joint Task Force-West South Texas Corridor, which leverages federal, state and local resources to combat transnational criminal organizations. To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation's borders at and between the official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.
