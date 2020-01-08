A biker looking for his firearm on the side of the road was spotted by Del Rio Police Department officers recently, and was arrested after showing signs of being intoxicated, police records show.
Royce Mayes, 64, a resident of the 500 block of Garfield Street, in Del Rio, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 29, at 8:59 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Jap Lowe Drive, in the city’s east side, according to his arrest report.
That night a Del Rio Police Department officer stepped out of his vehicle with a motorcycle that had its hazard lights activated and was on the side of the highway, according to an incident report.
After making contact with Mayes, the police officer learned Mayes had “lost” his firearm, the report states.
Mayes showed signs of being intoxicated and later admitted to drinking, the report states.
Mayes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, and with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
