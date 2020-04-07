Del Rio and Val Verde County have recorded six cases of novel coronavirus disease, and while the latest one was transferred to San Antonio, four of the the five previous cases have recovered, city officials announced Monday.
“Val Verde Regional Medical Center has confirmed a sixth case of COVID-19 in Val Verde County. The sixth reported case is confirmed to be travel-related within the United States. The individual has been transferred to San Antonio for care,” a release by the city of Del Rio issued Monday states.
The patient tested positive on March 30 and had been in self-quarantine since March 23.
An early release by the City of Del Rio stated the five previous confirmed cases were recovered, but a second release corrected the information to only four of them.
The five previous cases were announced on March 24 and March 26, both international travel-related, a community spread case announced on March 27, another international travel-related case on March 27, and the fifth one confirmed on March 28 and labeled as domestic travel-related.
The fifth case, the city stated, re-tested positive on Monday.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic Del Rio and Val Verde County are currently under county and local declarations of disaster, restricting non-essential activities and recommending everyone to stay home as much as possible.
The city of Del Rio is reminding everyone to stay home if possible, to practice social distancing and all guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department on State Health Services.
If you feel you have been exposed or have any of the signs and symptoms of this virus, the city is advising to contact the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advice line at 844 432 5391, with any questions regarding your symptoms.
“Listen to the entire message and if you have not been answered, stay on the line to speak with a live nurse.”
The signs and symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
“City, County and VVRMC officials are united in sharing all updates and information to keep our community safe. All updates will be distributed to the public via the city, county and VVRMC public information offices. Please follow the City of Del Rio Government , Val Verde County, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Facebook pages or visit www.cityofdelrio.com, www.valverdecounty.texas.gov, or www.vvrmc.org for more information.”
For more information contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center at (830) 775 2313.
