City Manager Matt Wojnowski on Tuesday laid out a phased plan for all city employees’ return to work by mid-June, emphasizing his priority is the safety of both city staff and the citizens they serve.
Wojnowski unveiled his plan during Tuesday’s meeting of the Del Rio City Council, in a briefing on the city’s activities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“All our normal city operations and services are continuing, water, wastewater, gas, trash, recycling, police, fire and transportation,” City Manager Matt Wojnowski told council members at the start of his briefing.
Wojnowski also spoke about the city’s expanded nutrition services program for senior citizens.
“We continue the home-delivered lunches on weekdays. We expanded that program recently to include ages 55 to 59. Normally, it’s state-funded for age 60 plus,” Wojnowski said.
The city also continues to operate the state-funded Women’s, Infants and Children’s (WIC) Program, the city manager said.
“Our new total (number of clients) is 1,897. This is an increase of 50 from last week,” Wojnowski said.
He said the city’s public information staff continues to share informative posts on the city’s web site and on its Facebook page, including a graphic depicting local COVID-19 test information.
“I want to applaud their efforts on the informative videos that I think are beneficial highlighting the services that are being offered throughout the city,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager also addressed public payment services.
“We want to remind the public that there currently is no online convenience fee for customer utility payments. We are still finalizing being able to offer over-the-phone payments for free as well,” Wojnowski said.
“Any online convenience fee for property tax payments, we will refund the online convenience fee portion of those payments,” he added.
He noted city staffers continue to assist the county with its food distribution events.
“We had 12 employees at the fairgrounds assisting last Thursday, and on Monday, we had city employees at a food distribution event as well,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager said he continues to speak regularly with Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.
The focus of those discussions, Wojnowski said, has shifted to “the next steps based on the governor’s order, which he released Monday.”
Wojnowski said he was asked during the last council meeting to discuss a plan to bring city employees back to work.
He told the council the city will continue to supply its employees with hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
“We will also continue to clean and disinfect regularly-touched surfaces and continue to send home employees who have any of the COVID-19 symptoms. Those who are allowed to work from home are continuing to do,” Wojnowski said.
The city manager said recommended keeping city buildings closed to public access through the end of May unless ordered to do otherwise.
“I’d like to review that again mid-month,” he added.
“Our phased approach to bringing city employees back is based on three things. First, the availability of personal protective equipment like masks. Secondly, re-opening of city facilities and third, the increase of services we offer like utility billing, bridge, recycling, transportation, the golf course, civic center and nutrition,” Wojnowski said.
In the first phase, he said, those employees working on a staggered schedule would return to work in early to mid-May.
“For phase two, those that are currently working from home, I would bring them back to work on a staggered schedule to their normal work locations in mid to late May, and in phase three, those that are working from home would return fully to the office early to mid-June,” Wojnowski said.
He reminded the council these were only estimates and could change “based on what happens here locally in the community and any other order by the governor or the county.”
