The change of seasons with cold fronts colliding with warmer weather, especially during the spring and in the fall, create conditions in the Del Rio area for the formation of strong storms, which can lead to dangerous and damaging weather, a local meteorologist said.
Between April and May is peak season for hazardous weather, but severe storms have been recorded in this area earlier and later during the year, SWTX Strategic Weather Consulting Certified Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
Del Rio was hit by an intense hail storm Saturday night, which left hundreds of vehicles damaged, downed tree branches, and broken roofs, windows and other structures.
“We have seen severe weather as early as January, and as late as June. There is also an uptick in severe weather potential briefly during the fall months, usually October and November, although that is a bit less eventful most years,” Schreiber said.
The reason hail storms and tornadoes peak during the springtime is because the air from the north is still quite cold, but the air over the Gulf of Mexico has started to become quite warm and humid, he said.
“These two air masses often meet in the central part of Texas and the Great Plains, causing the warm, humid air to rise in the atmosphere, resulting in towering thunderstorm clouds. “Additionally, the jet stream remains rather powerful over Texas during this time, and this aids in the propulsion and sustainability of these large thunderstorms, as well as in tornado formation,” Schreiber said.
The same scenario then repeats again in the fall season as temperatures cool off once again up north, but the Gulf of Mexico remains warm, he said.
“It is a very complex scenario, but basic at its roots. Warm air rises, cold air sinks, and the atmosphere wants to simply equalize everything, and in the process of doing that, severe weather often results,” he said.
Schreiber said most of the severe weather affecting this area occurs when there is a low pressure over the desert southwest – usually centered somewhere near El Paso.
“This has been the case in most of the devastating severe weather events over the years to the area, including the Eagle Pass tornado, the Acuña tornado, and many others, such as this monster hail storm in 2020,” Schreiber said.
In recent history a tornado swept through Eagle Pass and neighboring Piedras Negras on April 24, 2007, killing 10 people and causing extensive wind and hail damage, with reported hail the size of small watermelons. On May 25, 2015 a tornado hit Ciudad Acuña leaving 13 people dead and extensive damages, and a devastating hail storm hit Del Rio on Feb. 22, 2016.
“I’ve spent a good amount of time researching these events, and the majority of them have this in common, as well as the original formation near the Serranía del Burro mountains in Coahuila.
“What is also similar in the vast majority of severe hail storms and tornadoes in this area is that they form in the evening or overnight. The Acuña tornado was a bit of an oddity in that respect, as it hit around sunrise. Additionally, many of these powerful storms form following a rather abnormally warm, humid day, and are generally followed by a cold front the following day,” he said.
Hail stones, their formation and shape
Saturday’s storm dropped large hail stones, some of them oddly shaped with spikes sticking out of a large core, and some of them resembling a group of marbles fused or frozen together. SWTX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said the formation of hail stones is currently being studied by the weather community.
“This is still an area of active research in the meteorology community. However, the basic concept of hail storm formation is that as moisture is lifted from near the surface (humid air), it condenses into a cloud. In towering thunderstorm clouds, the updraft – vertical moving air – is quite strong, which causes these water droplets to rise further and further into the sky, well below freezing temperatures,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said water is known to fuse together with other nearby water droplets (called coalescence), which can quickly turn a small water droplet into a large droplet.
“If the droplets continue rising in the thunderstorm cloud to temperatures below freezing, they will begin to freeze. However, this freezing droplet will continue to fuse with other water droplets in the cloud, and can often build into a large hail stone,” he said.
In some cases, it is thought that the hail stone will begin to fall out of the cloud, then be caught again in another updraft, and repeat the process, Schreiber said.
The massive hail storm a few days ago built to over 50,000 feet tall and had temperatures at the top of the storm near to minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as peak winds near 190 miles per hour at an elevation of 38,800 feet in altitude, he said.
“In some cases, it looks like hail stones are marbles fused together – and there is some thought that this is simply a matter of smaller hail stones colliding and freezing together. The destructive hail storm in San Antonio – coincidentally on April 12, 2016 – saw this sort of hail formation, which is currently being studied in the weather community,” he said.
Damaging storms in Del Rio and Val Verde County
Hail storms are no stranger to Del Rio and Val Verde County, and in some cases they have been very significant. STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber recalled some of the most severe events going back to the 1950s.
• On May 10, 1957, the National Weather Service recorded hail up to 5 inches in diameter, although no other information is available on their web site.
• On Oct. 28, 1969, grapefruit sized hail fell on the Mark Ward Ranch about 25 miles north of Del Rio, causing considerable damage.
• On March 16, 1987, hail up to the size of softballs fell in Del Rio causing considerable damage and injuring three people. There was an unofficial report of a 7-inch hail stone, but this was never confirmed.
• On April 29, 1994, softball sized hail was reported in Langtry, with widespread golf ball sized hail in Del Rio and Laughlin Air Force Base, up to two-inches deep. Several funnel clouds were also reported.
• On May 7, 1995, it was reported that baseball sized hail damaged over 1,400 vehicles and 2,200 homes and businesses in Del Rio.
• On Apr. 7, 2002, up to softball sized hail was reported with 50 to 60 mph winds, causing considerable damage in Del Rio and injuring three people.
• On May 27, 2004, a powerful hail storm with softball sized hail hit the Los Campos subdivision in north Del Rio, with wind speeds estimated up to nearly 70 mph, causing widespread destruction, including tearing off roofs of houses.
• On Feb. 22, 2016, a storm produced golf ball size hail and caused considerable damage to roofs, windows and vehicles throughout the city, and a large number of aircraft at Laughlin Air Force Base.
“I think the biggest thing is … giant hail doesn’t always mean the most damage. Smaller hail, like the Feb. 22, 2016 storm (about golf ball size), can cause a considerable amount of damage when propelled by powerful winds. We were fortunate during this latest storm (Saturday night) that the winds were not extremely powerful at the ground level,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber said hail stones can travel at over 100 mph, especially when propelled by strong winds combined with the force of gravity. A golf-ball sized hail stone weighs about the same as an ice cube from your freezer (about 1.5 oz).
“But at high speeds, a hail stone can have the energy of 16 foot-pounds, sort of like getting hit with a golf ball on the driving range. Larger hail will obviously contain more force, and this can be deadly to any person or animal exposed to it,” he said.
Stay safe before, during and after the storm
Personal safety comes first during a storm, and Del Rio meteorologist Dan Schreiber said simple things like finding shelter, securing objects in the yard and keeping your pets in mind can help prevent injury or damage during a significant weather event.
“Before the storm, keep the forecast in mind. It is a good idea to check the forecast daily, if not more frequently when it is expected to get stormy. Simple protective measures like securing personal items in the yard, providing shelter for pets, moving potted plants to shelter, and parking in a carport or garage can save a headache after the storm,” he said.
Schreiber said it is not recommended going outside in a thunderstorm, especially a hail storm. Seeking sturdy shelter is always the safest thing to do and remember your pets.
“After the storm, go ahead and survey the damage. If you have some significant damage, go ahead and make temporary repairs until the insurance adjuster can evaluate the damage. For instance, if there is a hole in the roof and it is not temporarily covered, and it rains again, the insurance may not cover the subsequent water damage from the additional rainfall,” he said.
“From experience working in this field, I also advise anyone who needs to make an insurance claim to do so personally, not hand off the responsibility to a contractor or roofer (that is illegal in Texas).
“Talk with the insurance agent personally, and only then allow a contractor to permanently repair your damage. In the meantime, it is perfectly OK to have a someone inspect your roof and property (or vehicle) and make temporary repairs that mitigate any further damage or compromise safety, but nothing permanent until the insurance company allows,” he said.
