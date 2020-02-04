A property owner trying to renovate a vacant house has been given until April to continue working on the structure.
The Del Rio Building Standards Commission during its Wednesday meeting unanimously approved a motion to allow work to continue on a vacant house at 604 N. Main St.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook during the meeting told commission members Tom Paterson, the owner of the property, and his contractor and son-in-law, John English, were also present at the meeting
“This (property) was brought last month with four items of direction: secure the structure, clean the area, remove the porch roof and repair the porch floor for review by the (city’s) dangerous building official no later than Jan. 24,” Cook told the commission, adding further action on the structure had been postponed until the commission’s Wednesday meeting.
“I can tell you that the owner completed the activities ordered by the commission in December. I’ll point out that the owner intends to repair both structures and sell the property. My position is I support that, however, if the owner loses interest in repairing it or can’t sell it, then the city may proceed with demolition if ordered by the commission,” Cook said.
He said the city estimates it will cost $27,490 to demolish both structures on the property.
Cook reviewed a series of photos he had taken of the property after the improvements ordered by the commission had been made.
Cook said the owner has informed him he wishes to renovate an apartment on the second floor of the free-standing garage on the property in hopes of renting it to provide income for the repairs to the rest of the property.
“My findings are that I’m satisfied with the owner’s progress to date, and I find the commission’s order of Dec. 18 has been accomplished. I acknowledge the owner’s intent to repair both structures at a schedule and pace to be determined. I support that intent to repair, but if the pace slows or stops, then I think the city would be within its rights, subsequent to direction by the commission, to demolish both structures,” Cook told the commission.
He asked Paterson and English to come forward and speak to the commission about the property.
“First, I want to thank you guys for giving this historic house a second chance at life. You probably don’t hear this very often, but this entire experience has been very rewarding. It’s brought us closer as a family, and I’ve got to tell you, you guys should be really, really proud of the community you represent.
“I am touched by the outpouring of love and support that we have received in trying to repair and restore this old structure. I had neighbors throwing hoses and extension cords over the fence to get water and power. I had people stopping by to loan us tools. One lady stopped right on Main Street and told us, ‘I’m so glad you guys are saving this house. This house needs to stay in Del Rio.’ There were about three people per day who stopped by and asked about the house,” English told the commission.
English said he also learned from a neighbor that the porch fell during a terrible storm, not due to structural weakness.
“I have been crawling all over these structures for a month, and they are not dilapidated in any way, shape or form. It took me five solid days to take that porch roof apart. . . It is an incredibly solid old house,” English said.
He said he and the family are trying to satisfy the demands of the commission, but said he would “like to slow down a little bit.”
He said he has already taken out a city permit for the electrical work.
“We’re not stopping, . . . and this isn’t going away. It has your attention, and now you have ours. We are continuing to restore the property, and it means a lot to us as a family . . . It is an amazing old house,” English added.
Building Standards Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez thanked Paterson and English for taking action on the house and property.
Commissioner Juan Fernandez asked English what he planned to do next.
English said he planned to replace the roof of the main house and move ahead on the electrical work for both structures.
Commissioner Hector Canales asked Cook if the structure currently meets city standards.
“The electrical, I think, needs to be redone, what I’m told from our code compliance folks. My immediate task was the securing of the structure, and that has been done. The roof certainly needs to be repaired,” Cook replied.
“How soon do you think you can take care of the front part of the building?” Canales asked.
“Well, the only thing I would say right now that’s really not appealing would be the front door, which is boarded over, and we’re in the process of that right now, trying to find the right door to replace it,” Paterson said.
When Canales asked if that is something that could be done within a month or two, Paterson replied, “I’d say within 60 days.”
Commissioner Tomas Robles asked Cook for his opinion.
“As I said, there’s no dispute that they met the objective of your direction from last month. I think the question is now what direction does the commission want to give them for further things to do, not so much as a substandard structure, but in the course of renovating an old home, and I’m thinking it sort of moves away from the commission and goes to code compliance, now called development services,” Cook said.
The public works director said although he believed the work was “doable,” he was concerned about progress.
“If I were to suggest the form of a motion, it would be to set a timeframe for ‘priority’ things, and you’re welcome to create your own list, but roof, front door, if you want to, focus on the (garage) apartment. . . I do drive by every day, so I can keep pretty close tabs on it, and you may want to revisit in a number of months and kind of see where it goes,” Cook said.
Canales then made a motion that the commission continue monitoring the progress on the structures.
“We would like to see at least the front door replaced before the meeting where we’re going to bring this back and we revisit this issue during our April meeting, and also if you can bring us some sort of timeline as to when you plan to do things, during that meeting. I think you initiative to take action has brought some leniency,” Canales said.
Commissioner Juan Fernandez gave the second, and the commission unanimously approved.
