Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary elections, the county’s voter registrar told county commissioners court members.
County Tax Assessor Collector Rogelio “Roy” Musquiz Jr., who also serves as the county’s voter registrar, gave a presentation to Val Verde County Commissioners Court Wednesday on the work his office is doing to further voter registration in advance of the March primary elections and the November general election.
“Our overall goal is to improve the accuracy of the information on the voter registrar list and to be able to provide more accurate information to the community,” Musquiz told the court.
He said he has been working with the county clerk’s office to provide a voter registrar during early voting for the March 3 primary elections, noting the voter registrar will be in the same building as early voting.
“This will allow the voters ease of access to the voter registrar. If someone comes in, and there’s a correction that needs to be made to their information, whether it’s their name or precinct or their address, we’ll have somebody on-site to take care of the problem in a quick and easy fashion,” Musquiz said.
He said he has also reached out to the Texas Secretary of State’s office and asked permission to have a voter registrar at two polling places on the day of the election.
“Based on them allowing us to do so, we’ll have a voter registrar clerk at the two largest voting locations and during the next election, we’ll swap them and put them in the other two polling locations. We’ll continue to do this until we clean up the (voter registration) rolls and get a higher accuracy,” Musquiz said.
Musquiz said he is also working to update the tax assessor collector’s web site with links to state voting information and information about how to get registered to vote locally.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said he had asked Musquiz to give the presentation.
“I think these are great ideas. I know in the past when you had a problem at the polling place, the voter had to drive all the way down to the courthouse, straighten it out, go back to the polling place, and that it makes it more difficult for the voter,” Nettleton said.
He added the county needs to clean up its list of registered voters “and make sure we have accurate information.”
“I think this is great, and I’m glad you all are doing this,” the commissioner said.
“With the voter registration cards that went out just recently, and I looked at the returns just because of the wrong address, that’s a lot of money and it was a lot of returns,” Musquiz agreed.
Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores said he knew there were different streets with the same names, but located in different voting precincts.
“One might be Water Drive, and one might be Water Street, are you all working on stuff like that?” Flores asked.
“That’s part of what we need to straighten out, Water Street, Water Drive. It might be the same street, but somebody wrote ‘drive’ instead of ‘street’ or ‘boulevard’ instead of ‘avenue’,” Musquiz said.
Nettleton said he would like to see the final list when Musquiz and his team completed their efforts.
“I’d like to know how many we actually have that are still living here, that are still alive. I understand this isn’t going to happen overnight,” Nettleton said.
“No, this will be ongoing, and we’ll also try to coordinate our efforts with the people who are doing the census, to see if we can’t collaborate with them to get as accurate information as possible,” Musquiz said.
“I’m glad to see we’re doing this. Good job,” Nettleton said.
The court took no action following Musquiz’s presentation.
