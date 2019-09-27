Texans who want an extra layer of insulation from the possibility of a personal income tax should vote “yes” on Proposition 4 on Nov. 5, local business leaders said.
Several worried aloud that the way the proposition is worded on the Nov. 5 ballot may confuse voters to the point where they believe that a “yes” vote on the proposition means a “yes” vote for personal income tax.
That’s not the case.
This is how Proposition 4 will be worded on the ballot.
“State of Texas Proposition 4 ‘The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
“People are saying that Proposition 4 is ‘about personal income tax,’ and then they say, ‘No, we’re against that, so vote against it,’ so it’s very confusing. A ‘yes’ vote on Proposition 4 means you want a constitutional amendment to prohibit personal income tax,” said Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Gracia-Ramon.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blanca Larson agreed the wording of Proposition 4 is confusing and could confound some voters.
“We want to make sure that people vote ‘for’ on Proposition 4 because we do not want a state income tax, and voting ‘for’ means you don’t want a state income tax,” Larson said.
“It’s tricky,” agreed Sergio Diaz, president of the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“You need to vote ‘yes,’ because it means ‘no.’ ... We don’t need to get taxed more. This would hurt small businesses and individuals. We need to be careful with the details on how it’s being pitched to us,” Diaz said.
An analysis of Proposition 4 on the web site of the League of Women Voters of Texas, https://my.lwv.org/texas, explains, “Proposition 4 would prohibit the Texas Legislature from establishing a personal state income tax.”
The League’s web site notes that arguments for Proposition 4 include, “A 2019 poll by the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Tribune found 71 percent of respondents oppose an individual state income tax, Texas has a low-tax, pro-growth approach to economic expansion, and that is dependent on having no personal income tax; this amendment could support population growth in Texas, as families and businesses may move to Texas because there is no state income tax; and an income tax would also increase the size of government by requiring a large bureaucracy to administer it.”
Arguments against Proposition 4, as listed on the League’s web site, include, “This amendment is not necessary because the Texas Constitution now prohibits the Legislature from imposing an income tax without a statewide referendum; revenue from an income tax could reduce the burden on businesses, which pay a higher proportion of taxes in Texas than in other states; the current Legislature and today’s voters should not make taxation decisions for future Texans since the needs of Texans will change over time, so future Texans should make their own decisions on taxation; and one reason Texans pay high property and sales taxes may be because Texas has no income tax.”
