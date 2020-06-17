A Del Rio man was put behind bars and is now facing assault and resisting charges, after a disturbance was reported recently in the city’s west side.
John Shane Garcia, 32, whose place of residence is listed at the 800 block of West Sixt Street, was arrested on May 31, at 5:30 a.m. at his place of residence, police records state.
That morning Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the area following several calls for service reporting a disturbance, according to the arrest report.
Upon arrival, the officers observed a man and a woman running from a residence, the officers secured the area and arrested Garcia under charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Garcia was charged with the first degree felony punishable with imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 5 years and fine not to exceed $10,000 or both.
He was also charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with a fine not to exceed $4,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year or both.
He was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
