While Democrats have been too tangled-up wasting their time, talent and treasure trying unsuccessfully to remove the president from office, he’s been busy working for the American people. He’s been happily dancing the two-step. The two-step is a partner dance, consisting of a “leader” and a “follower.” President Trump is the leader of the free-world and the rest of the world is closely-watching, taking-note and following in his foot-steps.
He signed two trade-deals: the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement and the trade accord with China.
Approximately 2 million Americans have been lifted out of poverty
He authorized the killing of two terrorist leaders: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of ISIS, and Qasem Soleimani the Iranian military leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a designated terrorist organization.
The poverty rates for two minority groups, African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans have reached record lows.
He appointed two lifetime constitutionalist Supreme Court Justices: Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.
Economic confidence is at the highest-point in the past two decades.
He authorized two new military entities: the Space Force and the Space Command.
Violent-crime fell in the first two years of his presidency, after rising during the two years prior to him taking office.
He held two historic summits with North Korea.
Life and liberty, the first two inalienable rights in the Declaration of Independence, have been a priority of his administration to uphold the sanctity of life and safeguard religious liberty.
He took two significant steps to support our cherished ally: recognizing Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel and moving the United States Embassy there.
The United States is leading in two areas of energy-production: the largest oil and natural gas producer in the world.
He created two programs to assist women’s economic-empowerment through the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security.
The tremendous triumphs of President Trump are too numerous to mention; these are merely the highlights of his accomplishments and achievements which are sure to guarantee that he will serve two-terms.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
