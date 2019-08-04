County elected officials, sheriff’s office deputies and city animal control officers converged on a property in far south Val Verde County Thursday after more than 30 abandoned dogs were discovered there.
Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, who joined a group of his deputies at the property, located in the 4000 block of Vega Verde Road along the Rio Grande, said “about 37 to 38” dogs were discovered at the site.
“The owner of the residence called. This is a rental property, and the owner said the tenants had left. Sgt. Juan Garza responded, and then he made some calls when he found all the dogs,” Martinez said.
The dogs, which all appear to be small, terrier types, were housed throughout the property inside threes and fours in makeshift corrals cobbled together from wire mesh held in place by wooden pallets, sections of corrugated metal, old tires and cinder blocks. The smell of piles of dog feces and urine wafted across the property, as did the scent of decomposition from a dead dog found in one of the improvised kennels.
Joining Martinez at the site was County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith, a member of the city’s animal control and protection advisory board who has contacts in the animal rescue community.
Smith said she would try to find foster homes for the dogs or contact a rescue organization that could remove all of the dogs from the property.
The sheriff also called a local veterinarian, Dr. Pat Martin, who drove to the property and assessed the dogs’ condition.
After looking at the dogs, Martin said none of them needed to be removed from the property immediately. He said if the dogs were fed and watered, they could stay on-site until they are rescued.
Five members of the city’s animal control staff joined the sheriff at the site.
“I really appreciate the quick response from the city,” Martinez said.
Just after noon, Smith said she had reached out to several rescue organizations and was waiting for responses from those organizations.
Until a rescue organization responds, the dogs will be fed and watered on the property, the sheriff said.
He said the incident will be investigated further.
