The local columnist seems to be saying that if the Clintons, and other liberals were crooked in office, then it’s okay for dictator Trump and his mobsters like Rudy Giuliani to be as crooked as a dog’s hind legs.
Geez, what a crazy country we have, Republicans vying for who is the biggest crook title.
I see Trump as Dr. Frankenstein who sends his lab rat, Igor Giuliani to Ukraine not to advise against corruption, but to start a corruptive investigation against the Bidens, and Trump would release the financial aid to Ukraine. Ukraine President Zelensky eager to line his own pockets said he was on top of things.
I don’t know who or when the top Ukraine government prosecutor got fired or for what. Maybe it was on orders from Giuliani, because the corrupt prosecutor couldn’t find any dirt on the Bidens, and the new prosecutor said there was no evidence to link the Bidens to any crimes.
The Republicans are about an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. But Martin L. King thought if that continued, pretty soon we would all soon be blind, and toothless. Not exactly word for word, but it’s close.
And soon after that; M.L. King was assassinated in Tennessee.
And I believe that knowingly or unknowingly, loose lips Trump is inviting riots from his supporters or inciting a lone wolf against the Bidens like that moron “targeting Mexicans” in El Paso. And Trump is publicly now asking his dictator pal Xi Jing Ping to investigate the Bidens. May the fate help a sovereign nation who has a fool for a president who keeps working to unsovereign us.
You know the WWII’s slogan “loose lips sink ships?” Well, loose lips Trump is sinking us. The man occupying the Oval office has brass for brains, and his mouth proves it.
Maybe when the local lady columnist wrote that, “no one rises above their spoken words” she was thinking of loose lips Trump, because there sure is no love, and prosperity for segments of America.
According to Trump’s very own Secretary of Agriculture, who recently said that Trump’s trade war is helping the big boys, but that the small dairy farmers in America are dropping like flies, 50 in 2018, and 45 so far this year.
What would the local lady columnist’s advice be to America’s small dairy farmers? It’s all in the words you speak? The big boys, for example, use the words: “screw everybody,” that seems to work for them. Hey! That will be my words from now on.
But I need to find the words nice and polite to form a phrase to say, stop crapping the San Felipe Creek! Hmm, that will be tough. I doubt words will stop the crapping of San Felipe Creek anymore than words on billboards will stop abortion.
Trump says that as president he has the absolute right to ask other countries to investigate corruption. That is absolutely going against the Founders who knew that a man like Trump could get elected someday and gave the Congress the power to impeach presidents if the facts after an investigation leads to it. That’s why the House Democrats are having an “impeachment inquiry.”
And Trump thinking himself above the Constitution, is squealing like a pig stuck under that gate.
And the Congressional Republicans are crying crocodile tears wanting and insisting that House Speaker Pelosi call for a full house vote.
But the tough Nancy Pelosi fired back to say that there are no rules or regulations requiring a full House vote.
And some House, Senate Republicans are screaming bloody murder because the “crazy” Democrats want to impeach their dictator president.
But they were eager little beavers chasing Bill Clinton because he lied about sex in the Oval Office. And as governor of Arkansas, a woman accused him of dropping his pants in front of her. That was offensive and embarrassing for that woman and the country, but not impeachable.
Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano recently said: “if you conspire with a foreign government to interfere in our politics, that’s an impeachable offense.”
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
