Aiming at expanding the services provided to the community of Del Rio, Del Rio Host Lions Club members held a training session on Thursday, at the Lions’ Hut on Fox Drive, on Spot Vision Screening.
The Spot Vision Screening device is a handheld vision screening unit that helps users quickly and easily detect vision issues on patients ages from 6 months through adult.
The unit, which resembles a photo camera, screens both eyes at once from three-foot away and without the need of the individual reading a chart.
The touch-screen display allows for one-touch activation, simple management of patient data entry, and easy configuration for both vision screening tests and autorefraction applications, according to the manufacturer.
The certification training was presented by Texas Lions District 2-A2 District Governor Janie Garza, who said the unit can be used to detect vision problems at an early age, and help prevent potentially critical vision issues.
“We recently had a case of a mother who didn’t want to have her child screened, but then she saw how other children were being screened. She finally accepted and we found potentially serious issues in her two-year-old,” Garza said.
Garza said once issues are detected the cases are referred to an eye care professional, who will determine diagnosis and treatment.
“We are not eye doctors, we are only helping out to detect potential issues and referring the cases to an eye care professional,” she said.
The Del Rio Host Lions Club has been screening grade school children for vision and hearing across the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District elementary schools for many years.
The current program, under the direction of Lion Gloria Klassen, started out in 2006. Every year the program has been providing free-of-charge screenings for nearly 5,000 school children in Del Rio.
With the addition of the Spot Vision Screening unit the club will be able to expand its services to younger children.
The unit is designed to accurately detect the potential indication of myopia (nearsightedness),
hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (blurred vision), anisometropia (unequal refractive power), strabismus (eye misalignment), and anisocoria (unequal pupil size).
Garza emphasized the screenings are not eye exams, and if any problem is found it will be referred to an eye care professional for treatment.
She also said the screening of young children is very important, because the recovery chances for individuals affected by some of these issues are better if treated early.
One of the main missions of Lions Club International is to help detect, prevent, research and treat vision issues of people in their communities.
