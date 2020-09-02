Del Rio Tunnel and Car Wash representative Sandra Fuentes presents Region 15 Teacher of the Year Idalia Castellanos with a gift to honor her accomplishment. Castellanos and Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary Principal Cheryl Pond look forward to Castellanos representing the region and San Felipe Del Rio CISD for the state title.
A car wash recently honored a local educator and San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District’s elementary teacher of the year.
Wash-N-Go Tunnel Car Wash representative Sandra Fuentes presented Idalia Castellanos with a gift on July 29. The gift honors Castellanos’ achievement of being awarded the Region 15 Teacher of the Year.
