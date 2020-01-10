To be further clothed in Christ, is not supposed to be a heavy burden. Jesus helps us always to pick up our crosses, to deny ourselves, and to follow Him. Some people, especially those involved in cultish practices, go to the most extreme measures to prove themselves to God.
Though God does allow our love and faith to be tested, He always wants us to know that His yoke is easy and His burden is light. In other words when we give our lives unto the Lord, He is the one who bears our heavy burdens, and He does not want us to walk with a heaviness on us or be entangled in self works.
Our picking up our crosses, is as simple as saying and meaning when we talk to the Lord, that we surrender our lives for His will to be done in us and through us. In other words we continually desire the Lord to do His good work in us, because we truly want to become more like Christ always. When we fall short, sure for a moment it may disappoint us, but yet it is that godly sorrow that works true repentance. We confess our faults before the Lord with a pure heart desiring change, and continue our walk of faith in Him daily.
A pure heart as I speak of often, is when we desire to become more like Christ now and always into eternity. Not that we are perfect, except that we are perfect because of His righteousness. He gives us this righteousness by the blood of Jesus washing away our sins, and the sealing of His Spirit in us!
Our “want to,” is the desire of our hearts to follow Him, to learn of Him, and develop more lasting fruit coming out from within. This is the sign of a regenerated spirit born again in Christ! His grace is sufficient always when our hearts are pure! His strength is evermore perfected in our weaknesses. Thank God who gives us the victory in our Lord Jesus Christ!
Do you too groan inside now as I do, and many of our brethren in Christ, to be further clothed now and in eternity? If that is you, and you continue pressing forward in Christ, it is a good, good thing! When finally home then together with the Lord, for those that endure by faith until the end, we will be finally further clothed forever throughout eternity. This mortal body shall put on immortality, and this corruptible earthly carnal man side we all have will put on incorruptibility for eternity!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
