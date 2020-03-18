The National Park Service and Amistad National Recreational Area are taking actions to help limit the transmission of the coronavirus or COVID-19, and announced the closure of the Visitor Center and group camp grounds.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the priority of the National Park Service,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a release.
According to a statement from the National Park Service, the park service is working to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – CDC – and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
The Amistad National Recreational Area Visitor Center is closed until further notice and Del Rioans were notified of the closure on Tuesday through social media.
According to the recreation area, Del Rioans can still explore the Amistad National Recreational Area, but group campgrounds are closed to the public.
Fishing tournaments are also affected by the preventive measures.
Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said all fishing tournaments will be canceled for now, and park officials will be working with tournament organizers to reschedule at some point in the future.
Del Rioans are advised to contact their tournament coordinator if they are participating in a fishing tournament scheduled during the closure, Ryan said.
Ryan said the park grounds will remain open to visitors, and fishing will be allowed, with the exception being fishing tournaments.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said park superintendents are empowered to modify their operations, which include closing facilities and cancelling programs.
“Park superintendents are assessing their operations now to determine how best to protect the people and their parks going forward,” National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said in the statement.
The National Park Service urged visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
The park service advices high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, to take extra caution.
