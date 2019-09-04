Casa de la Cultura will host a three-week workshop in which attendees will be making life size catrinas. The workshop will celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De La Paz said they hosted the workshop before, and all the catrinas made were put on display. The workshop will begin on Oct. 1, under the direction of Jose Santos.
De La Paz said the reason the workshop is three weeks is due to the size of the catrinas. The catrinas are estimated to stand at five feet, according to De La Paz.
“Depending on how fast the group works, we will work in pairs or each one will do their own,” De La Paz said. The catrinas will be made out of papier maché and all supplies will be provided to the attendees.
La Catrina is an iconic character of the Mexican celebration Dia de los Muertos (Nov. 2), and is portrayed as a female skeleton wearing a fancy hat with feathers. The popularized drawing of La Catrina was introduced in the early 1900s by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada.
La Catrina is a visual depicting how the Mexican people see death and the afterlife.
Seating is limited, similar to other workshops held by the organization. Those interested in participating are encouraged to call (830) 768 2287 and make a reservation.
(0) comments
