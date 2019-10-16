Citizens can prepare their costumes as the Del Rio Downtown Association has announced Monster Mash is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Entry to the event is free to the public, but citizens are encouraged to take cash in order to purchase tickets for games and food throughout the night. The event will take place from 6-11 p.m. that Saturday.
The doughnut eating contest, one of the more popular games at the event, will be set up for this year, according to Del Rio Downtown Association Director Alexandra Falcon Calderon.
Registration for this year’s costume contest will begin at exactly 6 p.m. Previously Calderon said the costume contest must begin exactly at 7 p.m. due to it going on until 9 p.m.
Last year there were approximately 100 entries for the contest.
The contest will consist of three age categories: 0-5 years old, 6-12 years old and 13 and older. Costume contest judges will award first, second or third place based on originality, creativity, authenticity, scariness, cuteness and do-it-yourself effort of the costumes.
A haunted house was recently added to the lineup for the event and attendees must pay an entry fee for the haunted house.
The streets used for the event will be closed off earlier on the day of Oct. 26, in order for volunteers and the association to put together stalls and other features for attendees.
According to Calderon, Monster Mash was initially created to promote Del Rio’s historic downtown district and as a way to draw visitors to the downtown area.
The event is expected by community. The event is a fundraiser and helps the association pay for future events, she said.
