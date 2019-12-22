Ruben Resendez dons the holiday garb and shares the joys of being Santa Claus for local children in Del Rio.
For Resendez, this is his fifth to sixth year donning the costume, and listening to every child share their wish list. At first the idea of him as Santa started off as nickname given to him by his high school students, according to Resendez.
As the nickname caught on, more people joined in and even lent him a costume, Resendez said. He does it because he loves the children and their reactions upon his arrival.
“To me, it has given me great joy,” Resendez said.
After going through some struggles in his life and later on becoming a man of God, Resendez dons the garb to serve God, his family, friends and his church.
Olga Resendez, Ruben’s wife, said he has the natural appearance of Santa, due to his rosy cheeks and white beard.
The joy of watching a child smile at his appearance continues to bring Ruben Resendez much joy, and encourages him to continue donning the red outfit each year.
Children try to test Santa’s authenticity by pulling on Resendez’s beard, and they always are surprised when his beard is real, Resendez said.
He’s not the only Santa Claus in town and Resendez knows it. “There’s a lot of Santas and they’re all awesome. I’m very thankful for all the things they do for the kids,” Resendez said.
Resendez has many memories from the past years that bring joy to him and his wife. Last year, Resendez didn’t work as much as Santa due to health issues.
“Last year I didn’t work as much, because I was struggling with my health and I really missed it,” Resendez said.
Resendez told his wife he will continue to be Santa Claus no matter what. Olga enjoys watching the crowds of children approach Resendez with joy, and she is always by his side during all his appearances.
While Resendez may not have the magic to gift a child the exact item they want, just sharing the magic of Santa Claus and the moment of happiness with them is enough for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.