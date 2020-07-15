The COVID-19 pandemic is surging in Del Rio and Val Verde County, with more confirmed deaths and the local hospital dealing with staff shortages and facing difficulties transferring out COVID-19 patients.
The need for COVID-19 bed capacity, both locally and regionally, is also increasing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, city officials have confirmed 699 positive COVID-19 cases, 586 of which remain active, with six confirmed deaths.
In a public service announcement released Friday, Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker said the hospital has a total of 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and that COVID-19 cases are being more difficult to transfer out.
“As you know, COVID beds in San Antonio are saturated, and if we have a patient who needs to be transferred, we are placed on a wait list until a bed is available,” she said.
The medical facility, the only one treating COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Del Rio, has been hospitalizing them in the intensive care unit, the Women’s Clinic and the Med Surge unit, she said.
City and hospital officials released the announcement, with some figures pertaining to bed capacity and how this highly contagious respiratory disease has been affecting local resources.
The video also features city of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, STAT Specialty Hospital CEO Ceci Martinez-Lozano, and United Medical Centers Clinical Nursing Coordinator LVN Bel Mercer. It was posted to the city of Del Rio Facebook page.
Both STAT and UMC are currently testing for COVID-19, but none of them are hospitalizing COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.
Walker said the total bed capacity at Val Verde Regional Medical Center is 72 beds, 45 of which – including the 23 COVID-19 patients – are full.
Since last week, the Del Rio News-Herald has requested a breakdown of COVID-19 bed capacity, hospitalizations and expansion from the hospital, but has not heard back from hospital officials as of press time.
Pertaining to staff shortages, Walker said in the announcement nursing leaders have been supporting personnel, and that emergency management partners in San Antonio assigned extra staff, which would be starting Saturday.
Both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing positive are being released, and the hospital is only taking in patients with severe symptoms.
Walker also said the hospital brought in an in-house analyzer three weeks ago, which yields results in 90 minutes, instead of the regular 24-hour waiting period.
STAT Specialty Hospital CEO Ceci Martinez-Lozano said STAT is seeing patients with mild to moderate symptoms, but they are currently not admitting any COVID-19 patients. She also said Val Verde Regional Medical Hospital has received some of their COVID-19 transfers.
United Medical Centers Clinical Nursing Coordinator LVN Bel Mercer encouraged Del Rioans to not underestimate any symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat or allergies. “Go ahead and get tested,” she said.
Regarding difficulties to transfer out patients to higher level medical facilities, Val Verde Regional Medical Center is still transferring trauma or dialysis patients to San Antonio or San Angelo, but due to the large number of COVID-19 cases in those cities, they are putting the latter on a wait list, Walker said.
The local hospital is also utilizing San Angelo and Austin if they exhaust all other avenues, she said.
“A component of our bed capacity is staffing, we are getting very creative with our staffing in our COVID units, we also have limitations on equipment such as ventilators and BIPAPS (bilevel positive airway pressure),” she said.
The hospital recently received two additional ventilators from emergency management partners in San Antonio, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.