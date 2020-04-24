County residents in hundreds of vehicles lined up at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds Thursday for a countywide food distribution event.
About 600 vehicles were in line before the event began at 9 a.m. Thursday, parked in rows on the large field just inside the entrance, lined up along the road to the grandstand and parked in rows in the parking lot just north of the grandstand.
“We got here about 6 o’clock, 6:15, and there was a already a line from the grandstands almost all the way to the gate,” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said as he surveyed the swirl of activity around three tractor-trailer trucks that had had delivered to food to be given out at the event.
“Two of these trucks belong to the county, and they went to Laredo and picked up food on Tuesday, that way it would be here and ready to hand out today,” Owens said.
A third truck, owned by the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo, delivered additional food Thursday, he said.
“This one got here about 30 minutes ago,” Owens said as he watched precinct crews use forklifts to maneuver pallets of food out of the truck and onto the ground, where it was unwrapped, opened and added to bags to be handed out to those waiting.
Among the food distributed were frozen grilled chicken fillets, eggs and bags containing bottles of fruit juice, packets of baby carrots, cans of sliced potatoes, green beans, garbanzo beans, tomato sauce and salsa, packages of rice and boxes of pasta and macaroni and cheese.
“We’ve set some food aside to go to the Housing Authority of the City of Del Rio, and Commissioner (Juan Carlos) Vazquez brought us a list of some of the school cafeteria workers that are part-time, so we’ve set bags aside for them. There were also about 125 bags that went to Comstock this morning,” Owens said.
The county judge said about 75 volunteers, individuals from the community and various agencies and organizations, assisted in preparing the food for distribution, handing out food and registering those who received food.
“This is pretty impressive. It’s something to see,” Owens said as he watched the efforts.
“I’m super-excited about this. There’s lot of people, lots of volunteers. It’s the county and the city coming together for all of the people of the city and the county,” County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez said.
Vazquez, wearing his distinctive safety orange and fluorescent yellow vest, said he was most impressed by the number of people who came to the fairgrounds before the event even began.
“It’s amazing to see all these people waiting, right now during this difficult time of COVID-19, waiting to get some good food, some good protein, to take home to their families,” Vazquez said.
“I’m really impressed. The judge got a heck of a deal coordinated here, and it’s really well organized, and I’m proud my crew and I are part of it,” County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.