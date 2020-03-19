City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano issued a declaration of local disaster, effective Thursday at noon, to protect the community of Del Rio and following recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The order prohibits community gatherings of 50 or more, and will be in effect until further notice.
The declaration covers indoor or outdoor events – with some exceptions – in a single room, such as auditoriums, meeting halls, cafeterias, restaurants, bars.
Weddings, religious gatherings, sports, events and funeral events among others, fall under the declaration of disaster.
Some of the exceptions include events or gatherings held in single buildings divided by cubicles, such as school classrooms, as long as no more than 50 individuals gather in a single space at the same time.
Buses, trains or planes, grocery stores, hospitals and medical facilities are not included.
The measure will be enforced by the Del Rio Police Department, and violators will be punished by no more than $1,000.
